Film Clips: Mar. 13

House of Wax Not Rated

Of the three films titled House of Wax , the 1953 version is the one that has stuck to the imagination of horror fans. Starring the always-excellent Vincent Price, it concerns the mad (yet understandable) vengeance quest of a sculptor against the man who disfigured him so horribly and a wax museum called “Chamber of Horrors.” Shot in 3D, a short-lived trend of the early ’50s, House of Wax was directed by André De Toth, who spent most of his Hollywood career with westerns and film noir, but is best remembered for this horror genre classic. (David Luhrssen)

Midnight, Friday, March 14, Times Cinema.

Need for Speed PG-13

Fresh out of prison, garage owner and streetcar racer Tobey Marshall (Aaron Paul) seeks revenge against his wealthy ex-partner, Dino (Dominic Cooper), who framed him for killing a friend during an illegal street race. Right on cue, a mysterious benefactor (Michael Keaton) approaches Marshall, asking him to join a cross-country race that will cost Dino dearly should Marshall win. But Marshall is obliged to race for his life when Dino places a massive bounty on the racer’s head. Adapted from a bestselling video game selling more than 140 million units, the movie aims to become a franchise. That plan may succeed due to thrilling car action, but if it doesn’t, the failure belongs to its ludicrous storyline, underdeveloped characters and lame dialog. (Lisa Miller)

The Single Moms Club PG-13

In Tyler Perry’s latest, five single mothers (Nia Long, Amy Smart, Cocoa Brown, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Zulay Henao) bond after their kids decorate their school in graffiti. To undo the damage the moms agree to host a fundraising event. Over glasses of wine the women talk strategy, commiserate about single parenthood and form a support group. Friendships develop as the women advise one another about dating relationships with men (Perry, William Levy, Ryan Eggold and ex-NFL-er Terry Crews). The concept of “Sex and the Single Mom” appeals to Oprah Winfrey’s network OWN, which announced a new series based on the film. (L.M.)