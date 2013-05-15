Film Clips: May 16

Erased R

Following the death of his wife, Ben Logan (Aaron Eckhart) is an American engineer working for a corporation located in Belgium. One morning he arrives at the company to find the entire office stripped and assassins waiting for him. Logan's employer fails to prepare for Logan's ex-CIA operative skills until he proves more than capable of handling himself. Targeted by dozens of killers, Logan goes on the run, his teenage daughter Amy (Liana Liberato) in tow. Having never told Amy of his CIA past, Logan's frightened and angry daughter is shocked to see her father kill a man using his bare hands. Olga Kurylenko appears as Logan's onetime CIA handler, hired to help the corporation find and kill Ben in order to erase all traces of its existence. Eckhart brings his signature cynicism to the role, digging deep to also channel his inner parent. (Lisa Miller)

Star Trek into Darkness PG-13

Following a horrific attack on 23rd-century London, Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) leads the Enterprise crew on a mission to recover fugitive terrorist John Harrison (Benedict Cumberbatch) from the Klingon planet Kronos. Though the Enterprise is retrofit with a crush of missiles, Kirk learns too late that Harrison has lured the captain and his ship into a trap. Expectations are high for director J.J. Abrams' second Enterprise tour, but this installment delivers action sequences at 10-minute intervals, frequently cutting into more interesting character interactions. Camera angles display a hard edge, while the CGI field lacks depth, but the sturdy, long-lived franchise still manages to chart a future course for the stars. (L.M.)