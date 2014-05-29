Film Clips: May 28

Maleficent PG

Driven by revenge and a fierce desire to protect the moors over which she presides, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) places an irrevocable, cruel curse on the human king’s newborn infant Aurora. As the girl grows into a kind and gentle princess, Maleficent, first seen in Disney’s 1959 Sleeping Beauty , realizes that Aurora (Elle Fanning) may be the only one able to help her bring peace to both the enchanted and human realms. Jolie, who became attached to this film before Tim Burton tentatively agreed to direct, stayed on after he left. Jolie’s own cliffhanger cheekbones were made even higher and more angular for this role. Where else could that happen? Topped off by a pair of black impala horns and freakishly blue contact lenses, Maleficent spends quality time with the princess whose inherent goodness works its magic on her tormentor. (Lisa Miller)

A Million Ways to Die in the West R

Seth MacFarlane writes, produces, directs and stars in this western comedy. MacFarlane, who has parlayed his “Family Guy” success into big screen opportunities, directed and co-wrote 2012’s Ted , about a magically animated teddy bear who has an incongruous taste for naughtiness. Here, MacFarlane takes on the role of Albert, an 1882 Arizona sheep farmer. After withdrawing from a duel, Albert loses his girlfriend Louise (Amanda Seyfried), and for most of the film loses his sheep as well. Enter Anna (played by Charlize Theron), who inspires Albert to be a better man. His determination is tested when Anna’s notorious husband Clinch (Liam Neeson) arrives in town bruising for a fight. The film is loaded with un-PC gags. Would that they were funnier! (L.M.)