Film Clips: May 9, 2022

Firestarter

Firestarter

(In Theaters & Free to Stream on Peacock, May 13)

As a consequence of medical experiments run by “The Shop” (a secret government agency), Andy and his wife, Vicky McGee (Zac Efron and Sydney Lemmon), develop telekinetic powers. The Shop attempts to hold them, but the pair escape and change their identities. Vicky gives birth to Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), who can start fires and melt objects with her mind. Hunted by Shop Agents while Charlie struggles to control her powers, the pair can hide for only so long. This remake of the 1984 film starring David Keith and Drew Barrymore, is adapted from a Stephen King novel. Native American Michael Greyeyes appears in a pivotal role as covert agent Rainbird and Gloria Reuben plays Captain Hollister. The trailer’s special effects intrigue, but it’s worth noting that the 1984 film was panned by critics. Both films received R-Ratings for death and mayhem. (Lisa Miller)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

(Arrow Video Blu-ray)

Mary Shelley’s 1818 novella can be described as the birth of science fiction for dramatizing possibilities unleashed by the application of scientific knowledge. It warns that the hunger for knowledge can turn into a dangerous lust when a scientist unwisely plays with the fundamental elements of the universe, such as life itself.

Frankenstein has fascinated filmmakers since cinema began Although Kenneth Branaugh’s 1994 version was pitched in part at the popcorn audience, and reaches operatic crescendos, it holds true to Shelley’s themes and settings. It also features a solid cast. Branaugh stars as the fervent young Victor Frankenstein and Helena Bonham Carter as his vivacious love interest Elizabeth, but the show is stolen by Robert De Niro as the sutured-up being animated in Frankenstein’s lab with many jolts of electricity. De Niro plays the “monster” with wariness, endowing him with sympathy. Shunned and attacked for his morbid feature, he rues his own “creation” and seeks vengeance against his maker, even if it brings them both to the far corner of the world.

Steph Lady and Frank Darabont’s screenplay is prescient for its concern with the wavering boundary between life and death, the search for consciousness inside (or out?) of the brain, the collusion of ancient knowledge with modern science and resistance among the ignorant to vaccinations against an epidemic. The new Blu-ray includes a booklet with essays and bonus feature interviews and documentaries. (David Luhrssen)

Monstrous

(Limited Theatrical Release & Streaming on AppleTV & VUDU, May 13)

The idealized Americana of the 1950s tangles with fear lurking just below the surface. Christina Ricci portrays Laura, mother of young Cody (Santino Barnard). She tucks the lad into her turquoise, white-top station wagon to flee an abusive husband for a perfectly appointed California lakeside home. Laura declares their rental to be “a dream come true,” but each night she sneaks vodka. Cody claims the lake harbors a shape-shifting monster. Concerned because her husband is searching for them, Laura believes the boy will adjust, until she realizes a supernatural presence is indeed stalking Cody. The film probes Laura’s inner demons, its exterior scares somewhat mild within the current horror landscape. Director Chris Sivertson lets Laura’s troubles drive the story ... and they linger. (Lisa Miller)

Why is We Americans?

(Corinth Films DVD)

The documentary’s plentiful archival footage reveals Amiri Baraka (formerly LeRoi Jones) as an articulate and mobilizing spokesman for understandable anger and resentment—a master orator as well as essayist and poet. His family became influential in their Newark hometown, including his wife Amira—rapper Roxanne Shante claims her as a surrogate mother to the city’s Black community—and his son Ras, who became Newark’s mayor. Ras inherited some of his father’s gifts as a speaker and his insights, albeit he was tested as an administrator, not only as an activist. (David Luhrssen)