Film Clips: Sept. 15, 2022

× Expand Photo © Sony Pictures The Woman King The Woman King

Massacre at Central High

(MVD Blu-ray)

Visually, this low-budget 1976 movie is a time capsule of high school in that era—the clothes, the cars … But the debut by Dutch director Rene Daalder is also the story of bullying at a suburban Southern California school terrorized by a trio of affluent, blue-eyed, smug malefactors. They exercise their power in violence against, girls, handicapped and fat kids, Jewish-looking boys. Massacre is also a parable about social control and conformity disguised as a drive-in flick (complete with nudity and fake blood), not to mention unintended consequences. When old bullies are overthrown, will new ones take their place—or will chaos rule? (David Luhrssen)

×

Reflection

(Film Movement DVD)

Set in 2014 with the Russian assault on the Donbass region, Reflection is a Ukrainian prize-winner at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Director Valentyn Vasyanovych breaks down the stale conventions of wartime drama by filming most scenes from mid-range within still frames. The composition suggests early cinema and has the effect of diminishing distraction, compelling viewers to attend to every nuance and movement within each frame. And there is a brilliant long tracking shot as the protagonist, a surgeon who volunteered for front-line duty, is dragged from a Russian interrogation room down flights of stair to his cell. (David Luhrssen)

×

See How They Run

(In Theaters Sept.16)

When Mousetrap opened on the London stage in 1952, author Agatha Christie stipulated no film adaptation could be made until six months after the show’s run ended. With her play going strong 70-years later, this clever spoof mirrors the Mousetrap plot while sending up the whodunit genre. After a key Mousetrap stage member is murdered following its 100th performance, a lockdown and investigation ensues. Enter boozing Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and star-struck young Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan). Flashbacks and narration further amuse and confuse the viewer, with a dreamy ensemble portraying the play’s director, crew and its thespians. Director Tom George appears to particularly relish those few scenes featuring Shirley Henderson as Agatha Christie herself. (Lisa Miller)

×

The Woman King

(In Theaters Sept. 16)

Viola Davis portrays General Nanisca, leader of an all-female army, in the 1800s, for the Kingdom of Dahomey. Nanisca answers directly to King Ghezo (John Boyega), also serving as his confidant and advisor. With their people in peril from would-be conquering tribes and assailed by white slave traders, Nanisca trains new female recruits for upcoming battles. One is teenager Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), whose real-life counterpart died in 1978. Forbidden to marry or have children, the successful female Agojie were rewarded with status and wealth. Though this film overlooks Dahomey's own penchant for enslaving members of neighboring tribes, the film chronicles female warriors as a solution to decimated male populations. During intense battle scenes, war is waged on the PG-13 rating, as director Gina Prince-Bythewood seeks to first make an entertaining film, and second, to illuminate Agojie history. (Lisa Miller)