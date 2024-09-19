Film Clips: September 19, 2024

× Expand Image © Paramount Pictures Transformers One Transformers One

Kidnapped

(Cohen Media Blu-ray)

The Mortaras are a wealthy, religiously observant Jewish family in 19th century Italy. They live comfortably in Bologna, part of the Papal States ruled by the Pope before Italy became a unified nation. One night, the doorbell rings, and a top-hatted official with policemen at his heels enters their mansion, announcing that he is taking possession of six-year-old Edgardo Motara. Seems that one of the family’s former Gentile servants secretly baptized him when he was a baby. The Roman Catholic Church claims the boy as one of their own with the power of the papal government to back them.

In Kidnapped (2023), Italian director Marco Bellocchio pays attention to period detail in an elegantly edited and composed picture of lives under threat. The acting and screenplay are just right, delivering a sense of a society where prosperity was possible, but repression was never far away. Edgardo is taken to an orphanage and treated kindly as the Catholics try to win his mind as well as his soul. Can his parents find a route to appeal? Will changing political conditions cause their son to be freed? (David Luhrssen)

Never Let Go

(In Theaters Sept 20)

While Never Let Go suffers from slow pacing and an overly complicated plot, it benefits from the deeply committed performance of Halle Berry. As Momma, her tightly wound anxiety is focused on preteen sons Samuel and Nolan (Anthony B. Jenkins and Percy Daggs IV). For much of the film, we aren’t certain whether to fear Momma and her seemingly cruel rules, or the evil forces she claims are out to get them. She forbids the boys from going outside without being tethered to their remote cabin by a rope. When out together, each must be roped to the others. The boys are regularly forced to spend time locked inside the cabin’s dank cellar. Eventually, one boy doubts the existence of the evil forces only Momma ever sees. He breaks the rules, and all manner of hell breaks loose. The final act contains the requisite action, but too much tension has dissipated. The material seems better suited to a “Twilight Zone” episode, than as this glossy, overblown movie. (Lisa Miller)

The Substance

(In theaters Sept. 20)

A rumination on the youth fueling Hollywood’s mill, this one astutely casts Demi Moore as aging beauty Elisabeth. An actress now hosting a fitness show, Elisabeth is furious when her slimy network boss (Dennis Quaid), declares Elisabeth too old to host. Coming to her rescue is “The Substance,” a drug that compels Elisabeth’s body to spawn a youthful clone named Sue (Margaret Qualley). Since both women feed off the same life energy, each must lie in a coma for seven days while the other lives freely. Sue quickly lands the fitness TV gig. This gratifies Elisabeth until Sue uses more than her allotted seven days, with horrific consequences. Written by French director Coralie Fargeat, the film makes us long for aging British actresses whose roles grow more interesting in their 60s, 70s and beyond. Meanwhile, this satiric look at the youth treadmill has substance. (Lisa Miller)

Transformers One

(In Theaters Sept. 20)

Intended as the “Transformers” origin story, this animated offering features the voices of Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry. The action is set on Cybertron, the Transformers’ home planet. Here, the protagonists are miners lacking the ability to transform. The story explains why Optimus Prime (Hemsworth) and Orion Pax (Brian Tyree Henry) become enemies. As their conflict grows, the players gain transforming capabilities enabling Orion Pax to become Megatron. The animation is stunningly beautiful, yet simple and easy on the eyes. Scarlett Johansson and Keegan-Michael Key are featured good guys, the latter meant to infuse comedy, though the effort’s hit-or-miss. Otherwise, clean storytelling and strong friendships flesh out mechanical characters and battles that show director Josh Cooley knows his movie-making nuts and bolts. (Lisa Miller)