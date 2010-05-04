Out on Blu-ray/DVD

(2010)

Directed by Anand Tucker

Starring Amy Adams, Matthew Goode, Adam Scott, JohnLithgow, Kaitlin Olson

Universal//Rated PG//Comedy//101 minutes

Available on: DVD and Blu-Ray

Amy Adams plays Anna, an American single galdesperate to marry Jeremy (Scott), her boyfriend of four years. Businessrequires Jeremy's presence in Dublin,prompting Anna to follow so she can take advantage of an Irish traditionencouraging women to propose marriage on Feb. 29. Anna, racing the clock,panics when bad weather forces her plane to land in Wales. To reach Dublin in time, Anna hires innkeeper Declan(Goode) to drive her. He and Anna bicker incessantly before awakening to oneanother's appealing qualities. That's right, the plot is double-dipped informulaic comedy, but both the film's cast and the quaint scenes of rural Irelandare lovely to behold. DVD or Blu-Ray features: deleted scenes, DD 2.0 Stereo -English, French or Spanish language tracks, widescreen.





Tooth Fairy

(2010)

Directed by Michael Lembeck

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd, Julie Andrews,Billy Crystal

Fox//Rated PG//Comedy//102 minutes

Available on: DVD and Blu-Ray

After knocking out an opponent's front teeth, minorleague ice hockey player Derek Thompson (Johnson) is sentenced to be the toothfairy for a period of 2 weeks. Sent to a cosmic tooth fairy training camp,Thompson earns his wings and pink tutu after completing a course overseen byhis finicky new boss (Andrews). On the job, the tiara-crowned hockey player isobliged to reach clients with the help of shrinking gel, cat repellant andother tools of the trade supplied by a magically appearing helper (Crystal).Despite a cast and story showing promise, "Tooth Fairy" relies ontired jokes that do little to showcase Johnson's comedic abilities. Perhapsthis disappointment explains the actor's decision to resume making action pics.DVD or Blu-Ray features: Fairyoke featuring Johnson and Merchant butcheringBette Midler's "Wind Beneath My Wings," short exercise video shot atthe Tooth Fairy Training Center. DVD features:"Train to be a Tooth Fairy" interactive feature, Fairy-oke, English,French or Spanish language tracks, widescreen. 2-Disc Blu-Ray/DVD Triple PlayFeatures same as above plus: "Tooth Fairy" feature film on both DVDand Blu-Ray discs, Digital Copy, Gag Reel, Deleted Scenes with Optional Intros,Behind the Scenes: with Lem and Jake, Lem and Jake Talk About VFX: Before andAfter, 1st Assignment with Storyboards, Costume Design, How The Magic WasBrought To Life, Production Design, Portuguese or Mandarin subtitles.





Nine

(2009)

Directed by Rob Marshall

Starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard,Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench, Stacy Ferguson, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman, SophiaLoren

Weinstein Co//Rated PG-13//Musical//119 minutes

Available on: DVD and Blu-Ray

Rob Marshall's latest musical stars seven Oscarwinners performing precious few memorable numbers. The film's musicalinterludes occur in Guido (Day-Lewis) imagination. He's a Fellini-esquefilmmaker seeking inspiration from the many women he uses and abuses. Thoughthe film is shamelessly contrived to reveal Hollywood'sbeautiful leading ladies in Victoria'sSecret-wear, it was smart enough to cast Sophia Loren and Judi Dench as Guido'smother and confidant respectively. DVD or Blu-Ray features: commentary withMarshall and Producer John DeLuca, featurettes: The Incomparable Daniel DayLewis, The Women of Nine, Director Rob Marshall, Behind the Look, The Dancers,Choreography of "Be Italian," Making of "Cinema Italiano,"Choreography of "Cinema Italiano," "Cinema Italiano" MusicVideos: "Take It All," "Unusual Way," Blu-Ray Exclusives:Sophia Loren Remembers Cinecitta Studios featurette, Screen Actor's Guild Q& A Session, movieIQ sync featuring the "Nine" playlist, Englishlanguage tracks, widescreen.





Dirt: Season Two

(2008)

Created by Matthew Carnahan

Starring Courteney Cox, Ian Hart, Jeffrey Nordling,Josh Stewart

Lionsgate//Not Rated//Comedy//286 minutes

Available on: DVD

Edgy during its first season, this series, centeredaround tabloid magazine editor Lucy Spiller (Cox), goes soft during season two.Having established Lucy's frequently unethical tactics to get her scoop, theshow now insists on saddling her with a conscience. Lucy repeatedly forgivesher go-to photographer Don Konkey (Ian Hart), when he fails to get the shot.With his schizophrenia now medicated, Konkey no longer talks to cats, but hedoes risk his career to help a Britney Spears-like character pick up the piecesof her fractured life. We'll never know whether Lucy's niceness was just aphase because "Dirt" was cancelled during the writer's strike. 2-DiscDVD features: English language tracks, widescreen.





Elektra

(2005)

Directed by Rob Bowman

Starring Jennifer Garner, Goran Visnjic, KirstenProut, Terence Stamp, Mark Miller, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Bob Sapp, Natassia Malthe,Hiro Kanagawa, Will Yun Lee

Fox//Rated PG-13//Action//100 minutes

Director's Cut Available on: Blu-Ray

Garner reaches twin milestones -- becoming BenAffleck's fiancee and starring as the superheroine of a comic book adaptation.Elektra (Garner), dispatched by the ninja collective to kill 'The widower'(Mark Miller) and Abby, his young daughter, uses her limited ability to foreseethat the mission's outcome is in doubt. However, you needn't be a mind readerto see that Elektra's costume looks just as ghastly as the story turns out tobe. Blu-Ray features: director commentary with Film Editor Kevin Stitt, DeletedScenes w/Optional Commentary by Director Rob Bowman & Film Editor KevinStitt Making-of: Production and Post-Production, The Elektra in Greek Mythologyfeaturette, Elektra: Incarnations mythology documentary, Alternate and ExtendedScenes w/Optional director Commentary, Showdown at the Well: Multi AngleDailies, English, French or Spanish language tracks, widescreen.





According to Jim: Season Two

(2002)

Created by Tracy Newman, Jonathan Stark

Starring Jim Belushi, Courtney Thorne-Smith,Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Larry Joe Campbell

Lionsgate//Not Rated//Comedy//595 Minutes

Centering on the domestic life of middle-classmarried couple, Jim and Cheryl (Belushi and Thorne-Smith), the show's formulacalls for their spat of the week to evolve into a humorous, pitched battle.Jim's sexist attitudes earn him an education in gender equality from hismodern, feisty wife. Playing a charming, macho fool suits Belushi, whileThorne-Smith comes across as FlorenceHendersen-lite. The show's old-fashioned construction gives the couple's threerarely seen young children, while the pair's sidekicks, Cheryl's sister Dana(Williams-Paisley) and her brother Andy (Campbell),are always on hand to further complicate their arguments. Following itswell-received first season, 10 episodes were added to make a 28-episode seasontwo. 4-Disc DVD features: "The Brother-in-Law" and "Deal withthe Devlins," Commentaries by Belushi and Larry Joe Campbell, Season 2According to Jim with Belushi, Acting Out Behind Camera cast interviews,English or Spanish language tracks, widescreen.





K-19: THE WIDOWMAKER

(2002)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Starring Liam Neeson, Harrison Ford, Joss Ackland,Peter Sarsgaard, George Anton, Tim Woodward, Lex Shrapnel, J.J. FieldParamount//Rated PG-13//Drama//137 minutes

Available on: Blu-Ray

Harrison Ford's wooden portrayal of"K-19's" Soviet submarine captain, suffers from hismouth-full-of-marbles Russian accent and the actor's apparent distaste forportraying unlikable characters. Liam Neeson is Mikhail Polenin, a fair-mindedSoviet captain whose concern for his crew prompts officials to replace him withparty-hard-liner Aleksei Vostrikov (Ford). Set in 1961, "K-19" lendscredence to the Soviet reputation for neglect and incompetence during the racefor superpower status. Director Kathryn Bigelow creates and sustains hightension leading to a series of adrenaline rush disasters, but the action isdifficult to see aboard the drab, under lit submarine. The crew's efforts torepair a nuclear missile's broken coolant system is a smudge of grays, withjust enough getting through to keep us engaged. Both Ford and Neeson spring tolife during this disaster scenario, but even their energy can't invigorate thefilm's pat ending. Blu-Ray features: director commentary with cinematographerJeff Cronenweth, featurettes: Making-of, Makeup Techniques, Breaching the Hull,It's in the Details, Additional Music/Songs Geoff Zanelli, Theatrical TrailerHD, English, French or Spanish language tracks, widescreen.





THE MUSE

(1999)

Directed by Albert Brooks

Starring Albert Brooks, Sharon Stone,Jeff Bridges,Andie McDowell

Universal//Rated PG-13//Comedy//97 minutes

Available on: DVD

The plethora of bad movies released lendscredibility to this film's unflattering portrayal of screenwriters. Brooksappropriately casts himself as a washed up screenwriter, sacked after botchinga script for a major studio. Envisioning the loss of his idyllic life, thewriter resorts to visiting a professional muse (Sharon Stone) recommended byhis writer friend (Jeff Bridges). Stone's Bronxy femme fatale is mainlyannoying and poorly conceived. As Brook's wife, Andie McDowell is theunexpected beneficiary of the muse's ability when Stone arranges for the wife'scookie baking talent to become the toast of L.A.'s trendiest eateries. It's the story'sone working joke as Brooks bemoans his hard luck over the loss of hisinspiration. DVD features: featurette, Trailers, English language tracks,widescreen.





SAVING PRIVATE RYAN

(1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Starring Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore, Matt Damon, BarryPepper, Ted Danson, Giovanni Ribisi, Vin Diesel, Paul Giamatti, Dennis Farina,Adam Goldberg, Bryan Cranston, Harve Presnell, Jeremy Davies, Edward Burns

DreamWorks//Rated R//Drama//169 minutes

Available on: Blu-Ray

Steven Spielberg's WWII film won five Oscars,including best director, and introduced Vin Diesel to mass audiences. Steelyourself for the Normandybeach battle realistically depicting severed body parts on an intimate level.The emotionally charged story finds a group of soldiers risking their lives torescue a family's last surviving son. It's unforgettable movie-making. 2-DiscBlu-Ray features: introduction by Spielberg, featurettes: Looking into thepast, Miller and his platoon, Boot camp, Making-of, Re-creating Omaha Beach,Music and sound, Parting thoughts Into the breach: Saving Private Ryan,Theatrical trailer HD, Re-release trailer HD, Shooting war - WWII combatphotographers; hosted by Tom Hanks, English, French or Spanish language tracks,widescreen.





ESCAPE FROM L.A.

(1996)

Directed by John Carpenter

Starring Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach, Steve Buscemi,Peter Fonda, Pam Grier, Cliff Robertson, Bruce Campbell

Paramount//Rated R//Sci-Fi//100 minutes

Available on: Blu-Ray

In the year 2013, the U.S. has outlawed drinking,swearing, smoking and premarital sex. Made an island by earthquakes, Los Angeles serves as aprison for both criminals and moral offenders. After a remote unit forcontrolling the world's satellites is hijacked to L.A., the president orders escape artistSnake Plissken (Kurt Russell) to be injected with a deadly virus. In order toget the antidote, Plissken must retrieve the satellite control unit from L.A. and return itsafely. The sequel to "Escape From New York" (made 15 years earlier),this film fails to duplicate the original's nailbiting sequences and delivers alaughable storyline. Blu-Ray features: Theatrical Trailer, English, French orSpanish language tracks, widescreen.





DIRTY DANCING

(1987)

Directed by Emile Ardolino

Starring Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze, Jerry Orbach

Lionsgate//Rated PG-13//Drama//105 minutes

Limited Special Edition Available on: DVD or Blu-Ray

Before Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey slippedunder the radar, they starred in this rich girl meets poor boy melodrama. Thedancing, choreographed by Kenny Ortega, establishes that Swayze can shake it.He plays a bad boy dance instructor who pairs with an unattainable girl (Grey)from a nice family. As corny now as it was in 1987, the film's dancing is stillsuperb.

2-Disc DVD features: English language tracks,widescreen. DVD features: commentary with Eleanor, commentary with KennyOrtega, Miranda Garrison, Jeff Jur, Hilary Rosenfeld and David Chapman,Deleted, Alternate and Extended Scenes, Outtakes, Multi-Angle Dance Sequence,featurettes: Kellerman's Reliving the Locations, The Phenomenon, Fan Reel, TheRhythm of the Dancing, Vintage, Dirty Dancing with Patrick, The Classic StoryOn Stage, Jennifer Grey Screen Test, Tributes: in Memoriam to: Patrick Swayze,Emile Ardolino, Jerry Orbach, Interviews: Jennifer Grey, Miranda Garrison, KennyOrtega, Eleanor, Music videos: "Hungry Eyes," "She's Like theWind," "I've Had the Time of My Life," Theatrical Trailer,Trivia Track, Original Screen Tests (Patrick & Jennifer), Interactive PhotoGallery, English language tracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen. Blu-Raycontains all DVD Special Features listed above plus: Dancing to the Music"featurette, Never-Before-Seen Stills Gallery, Eleanor's Personal ShootingScript, Dirty Dancing: Live in Concert, HD Theatrical trailer.







Also Out This Week:





WOLVERINE AND THE X-MEN: REVELATION

(2008)

Lionsgate//Not Rated//Animated//110 minutes

Available on: DVD

Wolverine and the X-Men have just eight days todiscover a deadly secret that threatens to end the world. Comprised of fiveepisodes, the story elements include, Angel's loss of his wings afterattempting to save fellow mutants, dangerous memories that plague Scott, andfrom the future Xavier races against a fiery power known as Entity and a thiefcalled Gambit, to get key information back to Wolverine. DVD features:commentary with Craig Kyle, Greg Johnson and Chris Yost, Trailer gallery,English or Spanish language tracks, widescreen.





IRON MAN: ARMORED ADVENTURES - Season One

(2008)

Vivendi Entertainment//Not Rated//Animated//572minutes

Available on: DVD

After Howard Stark's untimely death, theindustrialist's teenage son Tony uses innovative technology to battle villainsand collect five magical rings. While preparing to inherit Stark Industries onhis 18th birthday, Tony squares off against the nefarious Living Laser andenigmatic Madame Masque. During these 26 episodes, stylized animation anddynamic cinematography set a benchmark other TV comic book adaptations can onlyaspire to. 4-Disc DVD features: Storyboards, Original sketches of characters,vehicles & more, English language tracks.