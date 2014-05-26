Hard to be a God?

×

Russiandirector Andrei Tarkovsky transformed Polish author Stanislaw Lem’s Solaris into a great film. Lem wasn’tthe only science-fiction writer published in the East Bloc, nor was he the onlySF author from the Soviet era whose work was turned into a movie.





Arkadyand Boris Strugatsky’s 1964 novel, Hardto be a God, was first filmed by Germany’s Peter Fleischman. The 1989version is remarkable for starring the noted director Werner Herzog. Morerecently, in 2013, a Russian version of Hardto be a God surfaced. Directed by Aleksei German, it was the final film by arule-breaking filmmaker from the Soviet period who clashed frequently withcensors and made movies with great difficulty under the old system.

ChicagoReview Press has republished Hard to be aGod in a new English translation. The setting is familiar from many similarscience-fiction stories from the English-speaking world; an observer from afuture Earth is sent to a planet whose inhabitants lived in a medieval society.Like the “Star Trek” crew, the observers are not supposed to interfere with thedevelopment of alien cultures, but sometimes things happen.