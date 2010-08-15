Kalifornia Dreaming

When a writer and photographer set forth on an expedition to document the places associated with Americas most notorious serial killers, they never imagined that the man responding to their rideshare posting would turn out to be a serial murderer. Thats one of the ironic twists in the gripping 1993 thriller Kalifornia (out now on a Blu-ray/DVD set with an extended version), along with the idea of California as the last place where life can begin again. The West Coast was the destination for the boyfriend-girlfriend couple, escaping from their urban hipster dead end and dreaming of a bestselling book.

Kalifornia stars a then rising Brad Pitt as the stranger who responds to their rideshare. Early is a wild-eyed redneck lunatic under his Confederate tractor hat. With his infantile but well-meaning girlfriend (Juliette Lewis) in tow, he tags along with writer Brian (mild-faced David Duchovny) and photographer Carrie (Michelle Forbes in a sexy Louise Brooks bob). Its a study of Americas class divide as well as the meaning of evil. Signals of Earlys distorted behavior mount; Carrie catches on soon enough but Brian, filled with naive ideals, cant see it coming.

The unanswered question of why haunts the film. Its not possible to determine how Early became what he is, although symptoms of his state of mind include utter lack of remorse, no recognition of limits and a refusal to act in any way but on impulse. He is a rattletrap car without breaks, gathering speed on a downhill slide. Its one of Brad Pitts best roles.