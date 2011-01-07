Each year photographer Murray Fredericks journeys alone to a remarkable region, remote Lake Eyre in South Australia. The land is so dry that the tracks left by his bicycle from the previous year remain clearly visible. Fredericks recorded ne of his trips in "SALT," a PBS documentary out on Blu-ray and DVD. His verbalized diary entries are less interesting than the startling, sublime images he recorded on his way across the Martian-looking desert. The photography seemsalmost literallyout of this world.