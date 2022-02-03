Classic Vintage Films that Ended in Riveting, Memorable Fashion

× Expand Photo - Public Domain Battleground - 1949 movie Battleground (1949)

In 1973’s Save the Tiger, character actor Ned Glass tells Oscar winner Jack Lemmon, “They haven’t made a good movie since 1953.” A funny line, indeed.

And one aspect that typified good films of the 1930s to mid-‘50s—many in crisp black-and-white—is how they end, with stunning scenes and memorable lines.

Thus, as a lifetime cineaste—with apologies to Gone With the Wind (1939); The Thing From Another World (1951); The Professionals (1966), and The Wild Bunch (1969), here, in alphabetical order, are my baker’s dozen vintage movie endings:

Image: Public Domain Battleground movie poster Battleground

Battleground (1949): My all-time fave film featured a stirring ending as war-weary infantry platoon—led by cigar-chomping sergeant James Whitmore—marched away chanting “Jody Jive” written by a Black soldier: “Sound-off, one-two. Sound-off, three-four.” Also with Van Johnson, John Hodiak, Ricardo Montalban, James Arness Jerome Courtland, Marshall Thompson and Densie Darcel, it was hailed as “50 Guys and a Gal,” and earned six Academy Award nominations, winning three. Inspiring.

The Bedford Incident (1965): In a taut Cold War drama, noted Black journalist Sidney Poitier aggressively questions Richard Widmark—pro-war captain of a nuclear-powered destroyer—during a tense stand-off with a Russian submarine near the coast of Greenland. Following a panicked James McArthur’s launch of the destroyer’s anti-submarine nuclear missile, Poitier rails at Widmark as the film ends in a huge explosion when torpedoes from the sub hit the destroyer. Shocking.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957): In this acclaimed film—winner of seven Academy Awards—delusional British colonel Alec Guiness accidentally sets-off dynamite that blows a bridge his troops in a Japanese prison camp were forced to build. At the end, after the blast, army doctor James Donald exclaims, “Madness! Madness!” Also noted for its “Colonel Bogey March” whistling tune, the international cast included William Holden, Jack Hawkins and Sessue Hayakawa. Memorable.

Fail-Safe (1964): A computer glitch sends an American bomber to nuke Moscow. To prevent all-out nuclear war, U.S. president (Henry Fonda) tells the Soviet chairman he will nuke New York City in return. After Moscow is destroyed, an American bomber follows orders and, at the end, New York City is nuked in startling freeze-frames. Top notch cast includes Walter Matthau, Fritz Weaver, Frank Overton, Dan O’Herlihy, Larry Hagman, Edward Binns and Dom DeLuise. Chilling.

Image - Public Domain The Grapes of Wrath movie poster

The Grapes of Wrath (1940): This great John Ford film adapted from John Steinbeck’s novel, ends with a heart-wrenching soliloquy about the family by character actress Jane Darwell. In a stark story of poverty-stricken Okie farmers in the 1930s Depression, paroled ex-con Henry Fonda rejoins his homeless family for a journey to California in an overloaded jalopy. Ford and Darwell won Oscars. Fine cast included John Carradine, Charley Grapewin, John Qualen and Mae Marsh. Unforgettable.

Saboteur (1942): In director Alfred Hitchcock’s most memorable ending—surpassing 1959’s Psycho—Nazi agent Normal Lloyd falls from the Statue of Liberty, slipping from the grasp of Robert Cummings. This coast-to-coast thriller is full of memorable Hitchcock touches: a wise blind man, traveling freak show, destruction of a battleship in the Brooklyn Navy Yard and a note dropped from a New York City skyscraper. With Priscilla Lane, Otto and Alma Kruger and Alan Baxter. Riveting.

Show Boat (1951): This color-splashed remake of the 1936 classic ends with Ava Gardner—as a mulatto beauty in the role originally meant for Lena Horne—sobs on the river bank while William Warfield concludes “Old Man River.” Chock-full of wonderful Jerome Kern songs, first-rate cast is led by Howard Keel, Kathryn Grayson, Joe E. Brown, Agnes Moorhead and Marge and Gower Champion. Basso profundo Warfield powerfully channels Paul Robeson’s classic “Old Man River.” Gorgeous.

Sunset Boulevard (1950): Silent film star Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson) descends stairs and hauntingly approaches the camera in the eerie ending of director Billy Wilder’s finest film. Beginning with William Holden’s narration, through the climax as he lay dead in Desmond’s pool, this inside-Hollywood tale never lets up. Its brilliant cast includes Milwaukee’s Nancy Olson, Erich Von Stroheim, Jack Webb, Fred Clark, Hedda Hopper, Buster Keaton and Cecil B. DeMille. Astounding.

The Third Man (1949): At the end of this evocative film set in post-World War II Vienna, beautiful, unsmiling Alida Valli takes a long walk straight into the camera, ignoring a waiting Joseph Cotten. Haunting zither music by Anton Karas enhances the drama. Carol Reed directs screenplay by Graham Greene, with Academy Award-winning black-and-white cinematography. Orson Welles was mysterious Harry Lime. Also with Trevor Howard, Bernard Lee and Wilfred Hyde-White. Brilliant.

Twelve O’Clock High (1949): This taut, Oscar-winning film examines psychological effects of American combat fliers and ends in the same memorable way it begins. Best Supporting actor Dean Jagger, in 1949 London, visits Archbury Field and, in his mind, relives the events. Lifted further by an outstanding musical score, he leaves, as he arrives, on a bicycle. Gregory Pecks heads a believable cast, which includes Millard Mitchell, Hugh Marlowe, Gary Merril and Paul Stewart. The peak.

Image: Public Domain The War of the Worlds movie poster The War of the Worlds

The War of the Worlds (1953): Incredible special effects in this eye-popping, color version of H.G. Wells’ novel about invaders from Mars, remain the best in movie history. And the sobering ending—in which truly scary, heretofore impervious Martian machines succumb to earthly germs—is cinema magic. Gene Barry, Ann Robinson and Les Tremayne star, with stirring narration by Sir Cedric Hardwicke. Relocated to California from Wells’ original setting in England. Astonishing.

White Heat (1949): Another great from 1949—the best movie year of all‑ends with James Cagney, as psycho gangster Cody Jarrett, blown sky-high atop an exploding chemical plant. Just before it blows, he utters filmdom’s most famous closing line: ‘Made it Ma. Top of the world.” With Cagney, in his best screen role, are Virginia Mayo, Edmond O’Brien, Steve Cochran and Margaret Wycherly, as Ma Jarrett. Odds Against Tomorrow (1959), copied the explosive ending. Startling.

Witness for the Prosecution (1957): Directed by Billy Wilder, this delicious British drama from an Agatha Christie play, features a surprise courtroom ending. Tyrone Power—in his final film—hoodwinks defense lawyer Charles Laughton, into believing he did not kill an elderly woman for her money. He is saved in court at the end by his German war bride, a comely Marlene Dietrich. With Elsa Lanchester, Una O’Connor and Ruta Lee. Echoes of Hitchcock’s The Paradine Case (1948). Stunning.

Finally, I would be remiss in failing to mention the ending of 1980’s Halloween, with these classic final lines: Jamie lee Curtis: “Was it the boogie-man?” Donald Pleasance: “As a matter of fact, it was.”