Top Films of 2009?

Admittedly, the whole notion of the year-end“best-of” is fraught with foolishness. Exactly why is No. 8 better than No. 9?Who can say? But in what must be a bad mental habit picked up in grade school,people love to read lists and make their own. So, once again, here is my annualTop-15 roster of feature films and Top-5 for documentaries. Just don’t ask why Julie & Julia is better than In the Loop. It’s like trying to explainwhy an avocado tastes better than an apple. There’s no sense to it.
Feature Films
1. Up
2. (500) Daysof Summer
3. PassingStrange
4. Jerichow
5. TheImaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
6. Avatar
7. Sita Singsthe Blues
8. Julie &Julia
9. In the Loop
10. The GreatBuck Howard
11. Inkheart
12. AnEducation
13. FantasticMr. Fox
14. TheInternational
15. Youth inRevolt
Documentaries
1. Food, Inc.
2. It MightGet Loud
3. Capitalism:A Love Story
4. The Cove
5. Tyson