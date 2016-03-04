6 New Milwaukee Restaurants To Be Open for Spring

Photo by Seclusive Nature, Flickr CC

With Spring weather on its way soon, it's time to get out of the house and try some new restaurants. Here is the latest news and openings around Milwaukee.

Urban Beets Cafe & Juicery has opened at 1401 N. MLK Dr. The entire menu is vegan, with some options raw and/or gluten-free. The menu centers around fresh raw juices and smoothies, but also includes a few sandwiches. I'm not vegan, but even the French Toast smoothie made with almond milk, avocado, maple syrup, flax, dates and spices sounds good to me. The Save the Tuna sandwich opts for seeds and nuts in place of fish with the typical veggie accompaniments.

Pepi's Place has opened on Brady St. Formerly a takeout-only spot on Howell Ave., Pepi's now caters to the Brady St. crowd with late night hours and diner breakfasts. The popular thin crust pizza is still the focus, and can be purchased by the pie or slice during peak times. Breakfast and Italian-inspired brunch is served daily. Italian pastas like lasagna and stuffed shells, chicken, shrimp and rib dinners, wings and sandwiches round out the menu.

Fuel Cafe is planning to open a full service restaurant on 5th St. in Walker's Point. The popular Riverwest cafe will serve an expanded menu at the new location in the restaurant area and will also feature a separate cafe space that will open early. Menu favorites like the Buttafucco sandwich will remain, with additions of more hearty fare like beef stroganoff, quinoa bowls, and burgers with house-ground beef (not many restaurants do this anymore, so it's something to watch out for here). Fun fact: Proximity Malt will be moving into the space next door to Fuel. They are a regional malting facility that supplies local craft brewers.

Vintage 38 has opened on Broad St. in downtown Greendale. The wine bar keeps about 30 wines on hand at a variety of prices by the glass and bottle. The focus is on European wines, but some California wines are featured, and all are from small producers. There are also eight craft beers on tap, and the bar is hoping to add a menu of small plates and snacks soon.

The owners of Odd Duck are planning a second restaurant, though it will be quite different from their flagship small plates spot. Hello Falafel will be a counter-service joint serving Middle Eastern cuisine for lunch and dinner. It will be in the (some say cursed) building that formerly housed Lombardi's, Strada, and Mr. Webo's on Howell Ave. in Bay View. True to its name, falafel will be the main menu item, made with homemade pita bread, pickles, hummus and sauces. Lunch and dinner are the plan right now, but late night or brunch options are a possibility. Opening is slated for later this Spring.

Historic downtown restaurant Karl Ratzsch's has been sold to Thomas Hauck, chef and owner of c. 1880. News of the sale made quite the stir, since the restaurant has such a storied history, loyal customers, and it was not well known that the business was on the market. Hauck has assured customers that he is restoring the restaurant back to its German roots, even poring over menus decades old. The restaurant is currently closed for renovations which will include new floors, tables and seating, plus a much needed restroom on the main floor. You can follow Hauck's progress (and see some amazing historic menus) on their Facebook page.

Upcoming Events

Mar 5: Madison on Tap at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Sample beers from 50+ breweries. Two sessions. Tickets are $45.

Mar 5: Taste of Turkiye cooking demonstration and meal at the Turkish American Society of Wisconsin in Greenfield. Learn how to make bulgar meatballs and spinach yogurt salad, then enjoy them after the program. Tickets are $10.

Mar 7: Troubadour Bier Dinner at Cafe Hollander in Wauwatosa. Stefaan Soetmans, owner and brewmaster of Brouwerji the Musketeers will be on hand for a five-course dinner with beer pairings. Tickets are $65.

Mar 8: 2016 Blessing of the Bock at The Gig in Riverwest. Jim Kilsch from Lakefront at the annual blessing of a dozen or so bocks, presented by the Riverwest Beer Appreciation Society. Tickets are $10.

Mar 10: Pearl Street Beer and Cheese Pairing at Uber Tap Room. Four gourmet Wisconsin cheeses paired with beer. Tickets are $14.

Got the scoop on news or upcoming events? Contact me on Twitter @brewcitybooze.