Changes Coming to Story Hill BKC

Changes are afoot at Story Hill BKC on 51st and Bluemound. The “C” in their name now stands for cocktail instead of cup, noting their largest change of shifting their focus away from breakfast. Hours during the week will be 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and closed Mondays. Brunch will still be served on Saturday and Sunday mornings, starting at 9:00 a.m. The new hours go into effect September 8.

Coffee and coffee cocktails will still be available, and the partnership with Valentine Coffee Roasters will continue. But the change to focus on more cocktails comes from increasing interest in the bar and expanded happy hour which runs 2:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. More tap lines have been dedicated to craft cocktails, and customers are responding favorably. A large selection of inexpensive wines will still be available for retail purchase and by the glass.

Photo courtesy John Joh, Flickr CC.