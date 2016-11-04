Where to Drink on Election Night

Photo via U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv, Flickr CC

Come election night, a good part of the country is going to need a beer, or maybe something a bit stronger. Lucky for us, many bars are hosting election night watch parties or specials, so you'll be in the right place when the pundits call the election, and you voted for the other guy (or gal).

Mi-key's

Complimentary BBQ bites and appetizers, plus Trump and Hillary themed cocktail specials. Party starts at 5pm and runs until televised election coverage is finished... Which might not be for days, but presumably they'll be closing at bar time.

SkyBox Sports Bar

Where better to watch the election coverage than a sports bar with a billion TVs? There will be food and drink specials, but no word on what they will be, but I'd expect soul food or wings. Plus happy hour goes until 7pm.

The Highbury Pub

If the election isn't going your way, you can always distract yourself with some live New Orleans-style jazz by Sweet Sheiks. They play 9-11pm.

Riverwest Public House

Vice Presidential Candidate Angela Walker will be making an appearance here, so that might be interesting. The Little Havana Express food truck will be parked outside as part of #tacotrucksoneverycorner.

Dandan

“Yes we cancan – at dandan!” No organized viewing party, but bring in proof you voted at lunch or dinner and get half off your first cocktail, glass of wine, or draft beer.

Riverwest Filling Station

The Filling Station is hosting the official watch party of 9to5, a grassroots non-profit dedicated to helping women in the workplace, including canvassing during election season. All are welcome. Happy hour specials until 6pm.

Chic Underground

Another spot with live music in case you need a distraction, this party is hosted by NEWaukee, the Milwaukee Urban League Young Professionals, ONE MKE, FUEL Milwaukee and NAACP Milwaukee. Cigarette Break will be playing and free food will be available. Party starts at 6pm.

#TacoTrucksonEveryCorner

Bay View is blending taco Tuesday with election night in the best, snarkiest way that only Bay View can. Three bars are hosting special taco trucks on election night:

Burnhearts will have Gypsy Taco, the permanent resident of Boone & Crockett;

Sugar Maple will have the Iron Grate BBQ truck, which will be serving up tacos filled with smoked meat;

Boone & Crockett will have Vanguard, Goodkind and Dandan serving up all kinds of wonderful sounding things from the patio where Gypsy Taco lives.

In addition, each bar will host a 5 Rabbit Cervecerial tap takeover, with $1 from every tap sold donated to the Bay View Community Center.

