Enjoying Milwaukee's Top Gastropubs

What makes a bar a gastropub can be a little murky. By definition, a gastropub is simply a pub with upscale, high-quality food. You will not find frozen jalapeno poppers on the menu at a gastroub, but you may find bacon-wrapped shrimp with a jalapeno remoulade, for instance. Gastropubs also have well crafted beer lists, and increasingly, cocktail lists as well. Here are some of the best gastropubs in Milwaukee.

It only makes sense that the Bartolotta Restaurants group would open a gastropub since their restaurants have always been a bastion of quality fare. The atmosphere is decidedly cozy, with a long, dark wood bar and a small dining area at one end. There are 22 beers on tap, including many you can't find easily (check their updated beer list), plus a truly massive list of whisky and Scotch. The menu takes inspiration from retro favorites like deviled eggs and rumaki, and mixes them international favorites like Scottish salmon and Cuban sandwiches. The pork schnitzel and beer cheese soup are not to be missed.

Hinterland is the only gastropub on this list that is also a brewery. They brew 11 beers at their brewery in Green Bay, all of which are available at the pub, depending on seasonal availability. Cocktails are popular here, with a craft cocktail list that includes the usual old fashioned and Manhattan along with newfangled drinks incorporating smoked duck fat, star anise and cinnamon smoke. The New American menu is impeccably prepared and you can't go wrong with anything on it. If you happen to go on a Monday night, take advantage of their ever popular $5 bowls of pho special, which always runs out early.

The beer menu here is truly massive, taking up 30 pages. It'll take some time to peruse, thanks to the helpful descriptions of each option, making this a great place for novice beer lovers and experts looking to expand their horizons alike. The restaurant is emulating the style of Belgian grand cafes, so naturally the menu takes heavy cues from continental Europe. Mussels are available in a few different styles, and go great with the homemade, delicious frites (I'm partial to the sriracha mayo dipping sauce, myself).

Stubby's has an impressive 53 beers on tap, so you're almost guaranteed to find something you've never tried on tap. They also encourage people to try different brews with their “stub club.” Try all 53 taps, and get a $53 gift card, plus you get various discounts and invites to special beer tappings. The menu is mostly comfort food, like an open-faced meatloaf sandwich, grilled cheese with chipotle tomato jam, and cobb salad. Try the pig sticks, homemade fries tossed with bacon, rosemary and parmesan chese.

This French-inspired pub has been around for a while, becoming a staple on Tannery Row. Wine is more prominent here than most gastropubs, as you might expect, and it pairs nicely with the charcuterie and cheese boards on the menu. Mussels, steak frites, bouillabaisse and cassoulet are just some of the other French classics you can order. Brunch is also a big draw here and is one of the few places in MKE where brunch is served every day they are open. Also a huge draw: Troc's gorgeous flower-filled patio in summer.

