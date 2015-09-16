Game On! Top Milwaukee Bars to Watch Packers Games

× Expand Lacey Muszynski SkyBox Sports Bar

Packers season is off to a great start, and nothing is better than getting together with some buddies and heading to a great bar to cheer them on. Here's a short list (by no means comprehensive) of some of my favorite spots to catch a Packers game and any specials they have.

Club Paragon – A large sports bar on the west side with projection screens and tons of specials during games. Drink specials: 32 oz Miller taps $4.25-$5.00, buckets of beers $16.50-$18.50, a tall lime vodka and lemonade for $4.50, a crazy 32 oz fishbowl concoction for $10. Food specials: Pitcher of wings and a pitcher of beer for $18.95, steak sandwich $10.95, 16-inch cheese pizza $10.50. They always have a bloody mary bar on Sundays too!

SkyBox Sports Bar – This great new sports bar on the north side of town already has a loyal following. They run happy hour specials all day for games, which includes $5 martinis and long islands, $2 domestics, and $5 wings and fries combo. Stick around after the game for darts, pop-a-shot basketball, and Jenga.

O'Lydia's – This well known pub is one of the few bars that serves up free food at half time. From hot dogs to tacos, you can't argue with free. But they also serve up a great Sunday brunch in case you're needing some breakfast before half time. Check out my recent Bar Spotlight for more info.

Oscar's - Great burgers while you watch the Packers? Yes please. They do a couple drink specials: $3 almost any taps (about 17 to choose from, with lots of local) and $2.50 Miller Lites, plus free touchdown shots. There's also drawings for the coveted Packers sombrero, which gets you free drinks while you're wearing it.

Brenner Brewing – Watch the game in their tasting room, and they'll provide some free snacks. But, if you bring a dish to pass, potluck style, you get to drink $3 Brenner pints the entire game. Sounds like a fun time with a lot of good food to choose from.

Zi's Sports Pub - This is a brand new sports bar in the Village of Brown Deer. They remodeled the old Prime Time building and now have 12+ TVs for optimum viewing. Drink specials are offered, like $3 domestic bottles during a recent game, along with free TD shots.

Kelly's Bleachers – This bar is probably more well known for its Brewers shuttles and events than a place to watch football, but it gets raucous and fun during Packers games. Part of the reason might be the $1 taps and $5 pitchers of Miller products during the game.

Major Goolsby's – The quintessential downtown sports bar that's been around for a while. There can be large crowds, but there's about a million TVs (54 to be exact) and service is usually still efficient. Specials include $5 bloodies and $16 buckets of beer. Interesting to note: they have NFL Sunday Ticket, so you can watch any game here you want.

