Milwaukee's Best Bloody Marys

× Expand Lacey Muszynski

I love bloody marys. Whether that's a byproduct of living in Milwaukee, or I just happen to live in the best place for the bloody-obsessed, I'm not sure. What I do know is that MKE has some amazing bloodies. Many restaurants and bars make their own secret recipe mixes, elevating a relatively simple cocktail into a drink with layers of flavor and personality. Here's where you can get a few of my favorite renditions.

Served in a big bowled-shaped goblet, the bloody at County Clare is lighter and more refreshing than many other bloodies, rumored to be because of the use of Clamato juice in the mix. It's a good thing it goes down easy though, because it's huge and it comes with super-sized garnishes. A whole beef stick and string cheese, pickle spear, couple of olives and their signature, a pickled red potato.

Every hotel should have a bar in their lobby, if you ask me. Valerie is the bartender extraordinaire at this one, having concocted their signature bloody mary mix 30 years ago. It's heavy on the citrus, something I really love, and if you're lucky, there may special versions available. On one of my visits, a habanero mix was one of the spiciest bloodies I've had in MKE. In keeping with the ambiance of the hotel, you'll get a fancy pants shrimp as part of the garnish.

The mix here is thick and satisfying, even when mixed with their always-generous pour of vodka. It's got a balanced flavor; no one ingredient stands out. The recipe is secret, but black pepper and citrus seem to play a role. The garnish here is amped up by a strip of crispy bacon, just like on their burgers. It's a great beginner's bloody mary.

The Lowlands Group restaurants (Cafe Hollander, Benelux Cafe, Cafe Centraal) all have a bunch of bloodies to choose from, and they're all great. The Frenchie is a crowd favorite, with Dijon mustard in the mix and blue cheese stuffed olives on top. They also rotate some more outlandish creations, like La Maria Verde, which is shaken with avocado and topped with grilled asparagus, cucumber and pickled shishito pepper.

I can't always go out for a bloody when I'm in the mood for one (or maybe it's just that I'm always in the mood for one?), so I often make them at home. Here's the base recipe I use, but it should be adjusted to your own tastes. Great additions are Old Bay, Cajun seasoning, or mustard.

Lacey's Standard Bloody Mary

1 6-ounce can of Sacramento tomato juice (by far the best tomato juice you can buy)

juice of one half of a small lemon

3-5 dashes worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon jarred pickle brine

½ teaspoon celery salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon horseradish

3-5 dashes of your favorite hot sauce (I like El Yucateco)

Combine all ingredients in a pint glass full of ice. Add vodka to fill, then shake briefly. Pour into a glass and garnish as you like. Makes one pint.

Got the scoop on upcoming news and events, or you want to talk about bloodies? Contact me on Twitter @brewcitybooze.

For more dining related lists click here.