New Restaurant and Bar Openings Around Milwaukee

Lots of restaurant news in the last month, including a couple new Asian spots and a new food truck peddling BBQ.

DanDan has opened in the former Tulip spot at 360 E. Erie. The much anticipated opening is a collaboration between chefs Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite. The restaurant serves Chinese-American dishes in the style of Mission Chinese and Xi'an Famous Foods, two well-known Chinese restaurants in New York and San Francisco. Dim sum, dumplings, pancakes, noodle dishes and stir-fries play heavily on the menu, along with Peking duck, cumin lamb noodles, map tofu and dandan noodles (naturally). A full bar plus creative, themed craft cocktails are available.

Taco Bandito is open in the former Cafe India spot in the Mobile station on S. 1st. The counter service restaurant has a brief menu of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos and sides. Filling choices include cornmeal breaded tilapia, chorizo and egg, steak, chicken, ground beef and Modelo achiote pork. The restaurant is owned by Roman Torrez, who previously owned Mr. Webo's in Bay View. Currently they are open until midnight on the weekends, but plan to be open past bar time soon.

Red Light Ramen has opened at 1749 N. Farwell. It's been operating in the Ardent space late nights on weekends for a long time, but has now been moved to the space next door. They serve up three kinds of ramen (tonkotsu, mushroom miso and a chilled smoked trout), plus snacks, desserts, adult slushies, sake, wine and beer. They are open for dinner and late night Wednesday through Saturday. They've also got a food truck which regularly parks outside Central Standard Distillery on Saturdays.

Finn McGoo's Public House & Eatery has opened in the former Taylor & Dunn's on Cedarburg Rd. in Mequon. Owners Finbar and Gloria MacCarthy are originally from Ireland and operated MacCarthy's in Saukville. Right now there is a full bar available, and once the kitchen is remodeled, lunch and dinner will be served. Finbar, a musician, plays Friday nights.

The View at Evolution, a rooftop patio and event space, has opened above Evolution and Brass Alley on Old World 3rd St. An extensive remodel has turned the third floor into an enclosed bar and event space with a large outdoor patio with downtown views. It's available to rent for private parties, but also offers small plates and a full bar every day of the week, plus brunch on Sundays.

The Wall Street Drink Exchange has opened at 890 Elm Grove Rd. in Elm Grove. The owners of the bar and restaurant also own JoJo's Martini Lounge, only a couple miles away down Bluemound. The menu is modern American classics, like steak, prime rib, brunch buffet and fish fry. Lunch, dinner and a late night menu of appetizers are served.

Black Husky Brewing and taproom has opened on Locust in Riverwest. See my previous blog post for more information.

Firewise Barbecue is now hitting the streets. The food truck will do catering and competition events and is based in West Allis. Currently they are out two days a week: Tuesdays at Bartz's on Hwy 100 in Greenfield and Thursdays at Hal's Harley-Davidson on Moorland Rd. in New Berlin. The menu includes smoked pork shoulder, brisket, pulled chicken and spareribs, plus sides like baked beans and cornbread.

Recent closings: Red Dot on Barlett Ave. (Wauwatosa location is still open), Pepi's on Brady, Philly Way on 2nd, McCormick and Schmick's in Wauwatosa

Upcoming Alcohol and Dining Events:

Aug 26-28: Mexican Fiesta at the Summerfest grounds. Celebrate all things Mexican, including food, culture, music and dancing. Tickets are $16.

Aug 26-28: Taste of Egypt at St. Mary and St. Antonious Church on Drexel in Oak Creek. Church tours, cooking demos, camel rides, a bazaar, and of course lots of Egyptian food.

Aug 27: Barrel Reserve Gin Release Party at Great Lake Distillery. Batch Z gin was aged in Zinfandel barrels, but there's only two barrels to go around. Get a bottle at the party, along with cocktails, food from Kasana. Free samples and admission.

Aug 27: Wine & Vine at the School Sisters of St. Francis Convent Arbor (3221 S. Lake Dr.). Eat and drink your way through booths from local restaurants, vineyards and breweries. Tickets are $55.