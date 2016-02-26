RuYi Adds Sushi Bar

Photo by Lacey Muszynski

Potawatomi Hotel and Casino has undergone a renaissance recently, spurred by the addition of its high-rise hotel with sweeping views of Milwaukee. (If you ever get a chance to check out the luxe presidential suite and patio, don't pass it up.) Couple the new construction with the casino's upcoming 25th anniversary, and the time is ripe for some restaurant and bar upgrades, like the addition of a sleek sushi and sake bar to Asian restaurant RuYi.

I've been a fan of RuYi, located on the first floor at the base of the skywalk stairs, since I first went a few years ago. That was when I tried their Thai-style whole fried red snapper, and I was hooked. The wok-fried fish has tender flesh under a layer of crisp skin, covered with a fragrant veggie- and basil-packed sauce. Their Friday tempura walleye special is also a standout and one of the more unique fish fries in the city.

So if RuYi can do fried fish so well, why not raw fish? That's the question I imagine Potawatomi execs asked themselves when they came up with the idea to add a sushi and sake bar to the restaurant. It makes total sense when you think about it: Customers who spend a few hours with their friends playing bingo or blackjack might want a snack or a light meal, and those food court hamburgers just don't always fit the bill.

I was able to try a lot of the new sushi offerings and all of the seafood, from yellowtail to uni was undeniably fresh, like it had just been plucked from the sea. Chef Tony Ho, who oversees all the Asian cuisine at Potawatomi, was visibly excited about everything on offer. He recalls how the casino's owner personally told him to source the best, freshest seafood he can, regardless of cost. A carte blanche like that is a chef's dream, and can only benefit the customer.

Sourcing the best seafood is the easy part (they chose a supplier based in Chicago that imports fish from around the world), but keeping it fresh is another story. Fish is delivered twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays and will never be served as sushi once the next fresh shipment arrives. For preparing and slicing the fish, a hot kitchen just won't do. So a large walk-in refrigerator was added to the kitchen and designated for sushi prep only, ensuring that the fish always stays properly chilled.

The sushi bar menu includes all the greatest hits like unagi (cooked eel), salmon and various types of tuna, available as nigiri or sashimi. Amaebi (raw sweet shrimp), hara toro (torched yellowtail belly) and hotate gai (sweet scallop) offer the diner a more unique sushi experience. There are also plenty of maki to choose from, including the signature RuYi roll with spicy salmon, tempura flakes, avocado, yellowtail, tuna and tobiko (flying fish roe) with spicy mayo.

If you're with someone who just isn't into raw seafood, there's always tempura shrimp and vegetables, nabemono, a seafood soup, and pork or chicken katsu. There's always the option of grabbing a bite of potstickers or eggrolls in the adjoining restaurant too.

There's also a sake for everyone, from dry varieties to sweet, unfiltered styles in a range of price points. I recommend the Gekkeikan Suzaku Ginjo, a sweeter variety that was smooth, refreshing and perfect with sashimi.

RuYi's sushi bar is open Sunday through Thursday 4:00-10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 4:00-midnight.

