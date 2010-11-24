Bartolotta Buffet in the Grain Exchange

The Grain Exchange (225 E. Michigan St.) remains one of Milwaukee’s most impressive 19th-century landmarks. Normally only guests at receptions and private parties get to see the magnificent interior space of the building’s old trading room. But in mid-October Bartolotta Catering opened the doors to the general public for a Wednesday lunch buffet. Bartolotta consists of an impressive lineup of restaurants, including Bacchus, Mr. B’s, Ristorante Bartolotta and Lake Park Bistro. At $12, the cost of this lunch buffet is far more modest than typical Bartolotta prices. A beverage is included in this self-service lunch. A recent buffet featured an Italian theme, with salada mista, three pizzas and two pastas. The Exchange will offer three different themes for its December buffetsan English theme Dec. 1, an Asian theme Dec. 8 and a holiday buffet Dec. 15. Reservations are a must. For more information, call (414) 727-6980. Hopefully these lunches will be continued in 2011.