Bay View’s Palomino Bar: Vegan Meets Roadside America

The Palomino (2491 S.Superior St.), located on a quiet Bay View street with views of Lake Michigan,is just steps away from Club Garibaldi and G. Groppi Food Market. The bar isclassic 1930s style, with Western décor and a motorcycle on display at thefront window. The menu is a curious hybrid of vegan meets roadside America. Housespecials include mac 'n' cheese, fried chicken and chicken-fried steakyes, thechicken-fried steak that plagues diners of the U.S. West and Southwest. Butthis version is not so bad: The beef is tender enough and the gravy has plentyof sausage and black pepper. The garlic mashed potatoes with the skin on andcanned sweet corn make this meal way better than one I had last summer in South Dakota. There is avegan version of this dish, as well as a variant of Buffalo wings calledToffalo wings. The wine list is tiny, but the beer selection is a good one.Lone Star makes a perfect accompaniment to the chicken-fried steak.