The Brat Stop’s Wisconsin Heritage

If you’re looking for a unique restaurant that’s all about Wisconsin, then be sure to stop at the Brat Stop (12304 75th St., Kenosha). Located a short distance from the Wisconsin/Illinois state border, this bi-level restaurant offers a wide range of food. I recommend starting out with a warm cup of cheese beer soup that is sure to please any true Wisconsinite. For the main course, try the brat panini, which consists of a perfectly cooked brat patty, sauerkraut and brick cheese. You will also find a variety of video games, a gift shop and live music on scheduled nights. (Heidi Yahnke)