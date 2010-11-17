Café Corazon’s Weekday Lunch

After opening in Riverwest late last year, Café Corazon (3129 N. Bremen St.) has become a highly popular destination. The tiny café tends to fill up, especially on weekends. Weekday lunches have been added Wednesday through Friday, and it’s far easier to find a table at these times. The entire dinner menu is available for the weekday lunch, including those great mussels with chorizo. In addition, a small lunch menu features items ranging from $5-$7. The most interesting item is the vegan plate, a choice of two tacos served with a house salad. Options for the tacos include sautéed vegetables, tofu and soy chorizo. The vegetables are a summery assortment. The soy chorizo is such a good imitation that it tastes like the real thing, minus the fattiness. Café Corazon remains one of Milwaukee’s most charming restaurants.