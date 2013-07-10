Café Manna: Veggie, Vegan and Raw

Café Manna (3815 N. Brookfield Road) is a bit of a drive from Milwaukee, but for the serious vegetarian, the rewards are worth it. Symbols on the menu indicate items that also are gluten free, vegan or raw. There is quite a bit of variety. Southern-style green tomatoes are served over a succotash of collard greens and beans, raw nachos use dehydrated corn chips and there even is a raw lasagna. This time of the year, enjoy outdoor dining on the landscaped patio. Café Manna does offer organic and sustainable wines plus a small selection of local craft beers. It’s worth the drive. (Jeff Beutner)