Casa Di Giorgio: Impressive Italian in Franklin

Walls of concreteblock painted in a gold tone don’t make for an overly impressive exterior, buta large awning that marks the entrance to Casa Di Giorgio hints at the promisewaiting inside. Indeed, the interior is another matter altogether, and explainsthe many cars in the parking lot.

The first room inCasa Di Giorgio provides a charming bar, a dining area with several windows anda fireplace. The second room adds more tables and booths, along with décor thathints at an Italian gardena tad frilly, perhaps, but it provides a soothingaura. Choose a table instead of a booth, as the seatsrattan chairs with curvedbacksare more comfortable.





A menu will soon arriveactually,make that three menus, plus a wine list. The wine list seems small for arestaurant of this type. Still, there are nearly 20 choices by the glass. Thefirst food menu includes the standard items and it alone is quite lengthy. Thesecond consists of specials that change from time to time. The third offers thespecials of the day. As the name implies, the bulk of the items at Casa DiGiorgio are Italian, along with a few steaks, king crab and lobster thrown in.In addition to entrees you will find more affordable options in salads, paninisand thin-crust pizzas.





Starters on thestandard menu include items like toasted ravioli, calamari and eggplant strips.The specials offer seafood like mussels, oysters and escargot. One visit alsofound vongole ripiene, stuffed clams sold by the half-dozen ($9.95) or thedozen ($15.95). Cherrystone clams are stuffed with bread crumbs with choppedparsley, garlic and a hint of lemon juice. This is where the kitchen moves intohigh gear. On the flip side, pass on the complimentary basket of warm bread, asit does not live up to the items on the menus.





Entrees include soupor salad. The soups are good enough, though they are not especially Italianwith choices like clam chowder and chicken vegetable. French onion soup on thespecials menu costs extra. The house salad is the better pick, offering freshleaf lettuce and the usual cast of cucumbers, carrots, red onions and a tomatoslice. The suitable Italian dressing is prepared with red wine vinegar.





Pastas fare verywell here. Wild mushrooms porcini ($13.95) appeared as a lunch special.Restaurants often try to pass off portobello mushrooms as “wild,” but not atCasa Di Giorgio. There are at least five types of mushroom with this homemadeporcini pasta, which is similar to linguine. Seasoned with porcini mushroombroth and a few herbs, this makes for a decent dish. But the standard menu goesone better with the gnocchi alla Genovese ($14.25), perfectly cooked potatodumplings. Slices of chicken breast are fully at home here.





Surprisingly, thesteak Siciliano ($24.95) could be better. It is served with sautéed mushrooms,tricolor peppers and some grated cheese, but the coating of bread crumbs addslittle flavor, especially to overcooked meat. A neighboring table opted forfilet mignon ($25.95) and envious eyes saw a thick piece of meat charred on theoutside and rare in the middlea vastly superior choice.





Though the lunchmenus are smaller, they are still substantial. Prices can be considerably loweras wella petite filet is just $9.95.





All in all, Casa DiGiorgio is one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. It merits a visitfor the gnocchi alone.





Casa Di Giorgio

3137 W. Rawson Ave., Franklin

(414) 304-0400

$$-$$$

Credit Cards: MC,VS, AX

Smoking: Yes

Handicap Access: Yes