Club Charlies Adds to Third Ward Dining

The Third Ward continues to sprout new places to eatand drink, including Club Charlies (320 E. Menomonee St.) just to the west of Kafevino.Charlies is more of a bar, sporting three booths and a pair of electronic dartmachines, but it also has a kitchen that offers sandwiches, a weekend brunchand a few steaks. The décor is basic black, from the wooden bar front to thegranite tabletops. The sandwiches run from $6-$10 and include a mountain offries. You’ll also find burgers, Reubens, Philly cheese steak, grilled chicken,a veggie sandwich and two salads.The steaks are a bone-in rib-eye and a New York strip, both priced at $27.95. Weekdays have a $6lunch menu with items like a trio of pulled pork sliders and a Waldorf chickensalad sandwich. All lunch items include fries. Daily specials include “TacoDay” Tuesday, $8.99 beef filet on Wednesday, a Thursday mystery special, and aFriday fish fry. The place is not large, but it has a pleasant staff and acongenial bar. Theaters are located just around the corner.