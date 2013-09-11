Eat on the Street

When you’re running a restaurant on wheels, you can move your operation wherever a hungry crowd gathers. On Friday, Sept. 13, food trucks (and the hungry crowds) will come together on Catalano Square for the Shepherd Express ’ first Street Eats Mobile FoodFest.

Get your ticket today and sample foodie-approved dishes from several of Milwaukee’s favorite food trucks. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. Vendors include:

■ American Euros: Gyros, pita sandwiches and kebabs.

■ Beef-E’s: Chicago style Italian beef and sausages.

■ Chameleon Mobile Cuisine: Fresh, creative food with an ever-changing menu.

■ Eats & Treats: Classic American street food.

■ Jeppa Joes: Southeastern Asian inspired street food from locally sourced ingredients.

■ Mom ’N Popcorn: Classic popcorn wagon.

■ Margarita Paradise: Fast, flavorful Mexican cuisine, including tacos, carnitas and burritos.

■ Michael’s Real Italian Ice: Healthy, refreshing treats.

■ Roll MKE: Tasty, inventive sandwiches and house cut fries.

■ Gouda Girls: Comfort food on the go, including soup, salad and a whole lot of yummy grilled cheese sandwiches.

■ Urban Caveman: Paleo dining from a food truck made with fresh fruits, vegetables and naturally prepared meats.

■ YellowBellies: Rotisserie chicken sandwiches, hand-cut fries and homemade soups.

■ Club Charlies: Appetizers, soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches and more.

Street Eats runs 4-8 p.m. Get your advance tickets at theshepstore.com.