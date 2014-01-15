Eating off the Land

Most of us will never be able to live like Kurt Timmermeister, nor would most of us want to—but we’d all love to be invited to his place for dinner. Timmermeister lives on a small farm in an idyllic setting, an island in Puget Sound. He grows much of his own food and shares his sometimes-challenging vocation in his book, Growing a Feast: The Chronicle of a Farm-to-Table Meal . Timmermeister hosts dinner parties for his friends from Seattle and Portland, who arrive by ferry and are fed on his seasonal produce and whatever can be preserved the old-fashioned way. An elegant account of the seeds that grow into sustenance and pleasure, and of life on the land, Growing a Feast positions Timmermeister as the Henry David Thoreau of the local-source movement.