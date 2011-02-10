El Rey del Pollo’s Chicken With a Mexican Twist

A chain of restaurants known as El Pollo Loco, specializing in chicken with a Mexican twist, is a common sight in Southern California. Locally, the Fiesta Garibaldi restaurant group operates two restaurants in a similar vein: the Chicken Palace Fiesta Garibaldi (1937 W. Forest Home Ave.) and the recently opened El Rey del Pollo (3433 W. National Ave.). Chicken is prepared two ways: fried and barbecued. Side items are all-American options like mashed potatoes and mac & cheese, though Mexican rice and jalapeños are also possibilities. Some Mexican fare is served as well, including corn tamales and an assortment of tacos, sopes, burritos and tortas. In accordance with the casual style, you order at the counter. An interesting feature is the self-service salsa bar with about six different salsas plus other Mexican condiments.