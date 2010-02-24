Healthy Changes

×

Restaurants, likepeople, often feel the need to reinvent themselves when they arrive at thedoorstep of middle age. They tire of their old ways, and look to the future tocreate a new and improved sense of self. After 30 years as Robert’s, ownersRobert Krause and Linda Kilcollins gave their South Side restaurant a makeover,and renamed it Changes to reflect their fresh mind-set.

While Changes stillresides in the same cozy century-old building it always has, the kitchenrecently underwent a massive renovation, and the interior was given aface-lift. To keep pace with today’s healthier lifestyles, the owners created abrand-new menu that delivers a nice balance of wholesome entrees and heartycomfort food. Surf makes a solid appearance on the menu with a variety ofseafood served 12 different ways, from broiled salmon filets and tuna steak tocod filets and jumbo prawns hand-breaded to order and fried. Changes’ homemadespecialties such as coleslaw, tartar sauce, soups and potato-of-the-day fillout and complement many of the restaurant’s entrees. With all-you-can-eat“brooosted” chicken (made with Kilcollins’ flavorful secret seasoning),slow-cooked ribs that fall off the bone, and steak with Burgundy peppercornsauce among the choices on the “daily specials” roster, you’re sure to find ahearty bargain seven days a week.

Changes boasts acreative and fun drink menu that features more than a dozen martinissomeinventive, some standardas well as Sauza Silver Tequila margaritas andsoul-warming coffee drinks. There’s a concise list of American and importedwines, and bottled and draught beers. A sizable collection of potent ice creamdrinks, made with real ice cream, more than compensates for the humble dessertlist.

With weekly poker gameson Monday and Wednesday, karaoke on Friday, and live entertainment on Thursdayand Saturday, diners can expect a healthy, lively crowd most nights of theweek. Changes has experienced a significant amount of modification andimprovement over the last two years, but one thing remains the same at thepopular South Howell Avenuerestaurant: the reassuring presence of its owners. Krause and Kilcollins enjoymanaging their restaurant hands-on, a commitment that is reflected in theseamless operation of the family’s day-to-day business.

Changes is located at 4301 S. Howell Ave.For more information, visit www.changesrestaurant.com or call (414) 747-9114.