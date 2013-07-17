There is a bit of a rising trend in places that are open only for breakfast and lunch. Places that come to mind are Blue’s Egg and the newer Simple Café. Now there is the Mad Rooster Café (4401 W. Greenfield Ave.), located in West Milwaukee amid many strip malls. The makeover of the former Vicki’s Restaurant is a fairly large place and the décor has a countrified theme. Eggs are abundant in omelets, frittatas, huevos rancheros and a variety of benedicts. Naturally there is an assortment of pancakes and waffles, and—for the healthy-minded—Greek yogurt. Lunch options include entrée-sized salads and sandwiches but most folks here seem to order breakfast fare.