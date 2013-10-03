Milwaukee Empty Bowls may have changed its location, but the annual fundraiser’s message and mission remain the same: to heighten awareness for hunger-related issues and raise funds for worthy community organizations committed to fighting the good fight. This year, the annual fundraiser will move to a different day (Sunday, Oct. 6), time (12-4 p.m.) and location (Kern Center on the campus of the Milwaukee School of Engineering), but attendees can still expect the same selection of handcrafted bowls, homemade soups, and sense of community and commitment from the organization’s hundreds of volunteers.

Each $20 bowl purchase includes two soup tickets for two 4 oz. servings of soup (bonus tickets can be purchased for $2 each) from a selection of more than 25 soups prepared by some of Milwaukee’s most popular restaurants, cafés and delicatessens, including Beans & Barley, Colectivo Coffee, Blue’s Egg, Le Rêve Patisserie and Café, The Soup House, Stack’d Burger Bar, Centro Café, LuLu Café & Bar and Glorioso’s Italian Market.

Hoping to exceed last year’s record-setting $51,008 collection, Milwaukee Empty Bowls 2013 is also hosting a 15th anniversary raffle, featuring the artwork of 15 Milwaukee artists. Interested individuals can purchase $2 raffle tickets ($3 for 5 or 7 for $10) for a chance to win some of these exceptional works, and all proceeds from both the fundraiser and raffle will benefit the Milwaukee Christian Center, Jewish Community Food Pantry, Repairers of the Breach, Hope House, Fondy Food Center, Interchange, La Causa Charter School, The Gathering, St. Catherine’s Food Pantry and Agape Community Center. To view a detailed list of this year’s recipients or to learn more about Milwaukee Empty Bowl’s mission and outreach initiatives, visit milwaukeeemptybowls.org.