Pho Viet Focuses on Vietnamese Soup

The area of 27th Street south of Oklahoma Avenue continues to draw Asian businesses. In addition to Chinese and Indian markets, soon there will be no fewer than three establishments devoted to Vietnamese phoa noodle soup served in large bowls. The most recent to open is Pho Viet (5475 S. 27th St.). It is the first phase of an ambitious new development that will also include an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet and a supermarket. Most of the phos here are made with beef. Cuts include rare and well-done steak, brisket, tendon and tripe. Add fresh bean sprouts, basil and jalapeno slices, then perhaps a splash of sriracha sauce and definitely some fresh-squeezed lime juice. There are other items, like a green papaya salad and Vietnamese egg rolls, but the focus is definitely on pho.