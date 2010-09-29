Serbian Takeout at Lucky’s Euro Deli

The name Lucky’s Euro Deli (1480 S. 84th St., inside Lucky Mini Mart) offers little clue as to what is inside. Likewise for Lucky’s modest storefront exterior in a West Allis strip mall. The sign in the window, however, clues you in with an advertisement for chevaps, Serbian beef sausages that are made here. On weekends, the deli roasts a whole suckling pig and a lamb and sells the carved meat by the pound. The deli also offers fare like sausages and smoked meats. Though the store is not large, you will find condiments like jarred ajvar, the Serbian roasted red pepper sauce, and novelties like pickled Macedonian hot peppers. The few tables available for dining are not especially inviting, so order a burek and some chevaps to go.