Short Orders (AJ Bombers)

The charming Cream City brick building at the southwest corner of Knapp and Water streets has been a revolving door for taverns. But now Joe and Angie Sorge are giving it a try. They bring impressive experience as the owners of Water Buffalo and Swig. The interior of their new place, AJ Bombers (1241 N. Water St.), has been extensively remodeled. The menu is focused on burgers and sides like great homemade fries. Three of the burgers are vegetarian, including one of a portobello mushroom cap stuffed with two cheeses. If you hear a large crashing noise, don’t be alarmed. It’s the sound of somebody getting some free peanuts via a contraption where Rube Goldberg meets Pee-wee Herman. Feel free to toss the shells on the floor, but no cigarettes or cigars: AJ Bombers is smoke-free.

Photo courtesy AJ Bombers