Short Orders

The recently opened Karma (600 E. Ogden Ave.), located in the former Vivo Urban Grill, has now had a few months to find its footing. The space offers a sports bar upstairs and a sultry lounge and second bar on the lower level. The menu has added some dinner entrees, including Alaskan salmon and a New York strip steak, but the real reason to visit is for the burgers. Local burger emporiums include Solly’s, Sobelman’s and Elsa’s, but Karma has a few tricks up its sleeve as well. First, naturally, is a good bun. And then there is the meat. Diners have four options: Angus, buffalo, Kobe and turkey. Beef lovers will prefer the Angus, which has just enough flavor from the char grill. However, this is not a design-it-yourself proposition. There are four possible burgers: the California, the New York City bistro, the Wisco-cheese and the Southwestern. Possible cheeses include blue, goat, pepper jack and white cheddar. A side is included; the house salad brings a small additional charge. Be sure to stop in, as a burger this good is all too rare.

Photos by Kate Engbring