Short Orders (Genghis Khan)

In recent years, chains featuring Mongolian barbecue have appeared in Glendale and Brookfield. They can be fun, as you choose fresh ingredients, noodles and sauce and then have a chef cook them for you on a large flat-topped grill. The veteran in this field is Wauwatosa’s Genghis Khan (725 N. Mayfair Road) and, in most respects, it remains the best because the ingredients are sound. Be sure to begin with noodles. Meats come in thin frozen slices and there is no seafoodMongolia is landlocked! Scallions and carrots are very appropriate, and there are other vegetable choices as well. Even the spiciest cooking sauces and oils tend to be on the mild side. After getting your meal cooked, visit the buffet table featuring items like spring rolls, ginger chicken wings, fried rice and other selections. This is a great value, which is why the place is often busy. A complete Chinese menu is also available, but Mongolian-style barbecue rules. Lunches include one visit to the buffet; the more expensive dinner buffet is unlimited.

Photo by Amelia Coffaro