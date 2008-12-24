Short Orders (The Motor)

The Harley-Davidson Museum opened just in time for the corporation's 105th anniversary celebration this summer. The Motor restaurant proved to be a popular attraction with its exciting steel and glass dining room. The food is good enough to attract locals and the tall windows would be great for viewing a snowstorm. The menu has some decent and unusual items, including walleye sliders and three different flathead flatbreads. These paper-thin crusts are prepared in the manner of pizza and arrive served on a long wooden board. The choices of toppings are barbecue chicken, cheese and tomato, and Italian sausage. The Italian sausage comes in slices of links with roasted bell peppers, onion and plenty of fresh basil. There is enough to feed two if a side salad is ordered. Overall, you'll find good value in an impressive setting.