Soup Market Opens in Washington Heights

Soup-lovers in the Washington Heights area will rejoice over the news that the Soup Market has opened a new location at 5330 W. Vliet St. Serving up the same delicious soups that have made their Public Market, Bay View and Hales Corners stores so successful, the new place is already building a loyal following. All of the soups are made from scratch with varieties changing daily. The featured soups of the day are listed on their website. Food allergy sufferers take note—all of the ingredients are listed on the site as well. Fresh sandwiches, salads and a quiche of the day round out the menu. Visit soupmarket.com for more information.