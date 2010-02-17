Sphinx Coffee Joins Farwell’s Melting Pot

×

Farwell Avenue near Brady Street has a great melting pot of smallrestaurants. You will find Turkish, Chinese, Thai/Lao and Ethiopian eateries.The Moroccan La Dolce Vita closed recently, but in January a place named SphinxCoffee (1751 N. Farwell Ave.)opened its doors. Though small, the spot offers plenty of charm. Drinks are ofcoffee and tea (the espresso is decent). Glass display cases are filled withmuffins and Mediterranean sweets, with treats like baklava, kanafeh and balahel sham. The décor is as exotic as the treats. The comfortable seats areupholstered with kilims, and printed tablecloths have Egyptian designs. Therealso are some Egyptian handicrafts and water pipes for sale. Sphinx Coffeeseems a world away from Starbucks.

