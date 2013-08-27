Downtown Port Washington offers brilliant views of Lake Michigan, a picturesque Main Street with mom-and-pop shops and a variety of eateries. Tello’s Grille & Café (200 W. Grand Ave.) is a family owned restaurant nestled in a gorgeous Queen Anne-style building with a cozy patio and roomy interior. It offers a wide variety of Mexican and Greek specialties alongside an assortment of burgers and sandwiches. Choose from an array of appetizers, like the queso fundido ($6.95), a hefty bowl of melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with savory chorizo, served with a side of warm tortilla chips. Or give the gyro salad ($9.95) a try, topped with gyro meat, cucumber, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, red onions and homemade cucumber sauce, served with a side of pita bread. Tello’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Complete your by-the-lake experience with lake perch served beer battered, deep fried, broiled or in a taco ($8.95-$15.95). One of the best deals in town, Tello’s Mexican combination plates offer two-item combos with rice and beans for lunch ($8.95) and three-item with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole for dinner ($10.95). Portions are generous, so come hungry.