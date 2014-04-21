Three Stack Shack Serves Savory Southern Comfort

Celebrated as Wauwatosa’s pioneer food truck, Three Stack Shack has reintroduced “real BBQ” to an area in serious need of some savory Southern comfort. Serving up Carolina pulled-pork sandwiches, generously cut St. Louis smoked ribs and signature Usinger sausages, owners Randy Lee and Shawn Collier smoke all of Three Stack Shack’s meats onsite. The St. Louis ribs, which can be ordered as a full rack ($22.75), half rack ($13.50) or dinner portion ($9.75), are served either slathered in Three Stack Shack’s homemade sauces or left “naked.” Sides include baked beans with Three Stack Shack bacon, spicy corn slaw and chipotle cheddar corn bread. Three Stack Shack food truck can be found on Wednesday evenings and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 6830 W. State St., across from Hart Park. They will soon add the Miller Campus (42nd and State Street) to their travel schedule, serving food on Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a complete menu, visit threestackshack.com or call 262-490-2592 to place an order.