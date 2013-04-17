Waukesha’s Sichuan Delight

Meiji Cuisine (2503 Plaza Court, Waukesha) is a restaurant with two personalities—half Japanese restaurant and half Chinese. Hands-down, Meiji is one of the best places in the area for Sichuan food. This does not just mean twice-cooked pork and kung pao chicken, which can be found at any Chinese carryout. This menu’s offerings include mouth-watering chicken, pork slices with minced garlic, cumin lamb, and tofu with shrimp and wild chili. The restaurant is located just off of Bluemound Road, west of I-94.