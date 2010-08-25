Wisconsin Cheese Mart Expands, Adds Bar

×

Patrons of Old World Third Streetenjoy its combination of restaurants, bars and gourmet food shops. Last year,the Wisconsin Cheese Mart (corner of Highland Avenue and Third Street) decided to blend all three byexpanding and adding a place called the Cheese Bar. The mart offers smallsamples of 150-plus cheeses produced in Wisconsin,while the bar provides a place to enjoy them. The menu includes cheese, beerand wine flights. It is also possible to get a light meal here. The bar staysopen until midnight Thursday through Saturday, making it another place to keepin mind after events at the Bradley Center.

