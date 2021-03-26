April Restaurant Highlights

× Expand A rendering of Crossroads Collective food hall

Beginning in April, the Shepherd Express is dedicating the first Eat/Drink column of each month to updating readers on key restaurant developments—openings, closings, and major chef/menu changes. Got a restaurant tip for Eat/Drink? Send it to info@shepex.com.

DanDan owner/chefs Daniel Jacobs and Dan Van Rite have come up with a creative new venture for the former Fauntleroy, their French-themed restaurant that closed during the earlier days of the pandemic. Fool’s Errand (316 N. Milwaukee St.)—which appropriately opens April 1— puts a fun twist on comfort food in a casual setting. Look for fried chicken, fish fry, avocado toast, smoked gouda mac n’ cheese and ribs on the menu.

Crossroads Collective welcomes Ruta’s, serving a light menu of soups, stews, bowls and sandwiches with Indian flavors. They’ve also got scratch-made baked goods such as brownies and cookies. Owner Ruta Kahate had owned cafes in Goa, India, before returning to the U.S. Beverages include coffee, tea and house-made ImmuniTea and Turmeric Elixir.

Also at Crossroads Collective, Mina, known for European inspired small plates, has switched to a frites (fries) bar. Mina’s new menu features toppings such as Italian anchovy-garlic-olive oil blend bagna cauda; Mediterranean-style aioli, lemon, parsley and garlic; cheese blends and more.

Fiddleheads Coffee, with several locations throughout the greater Milwaukee area, continues to expand. Their newest spot is on the ground floor of the BMO Tower (790 N. Water St.) and will feature small batch coffee, specialty espresso drinks, bakery, and breakfast and lunch items.

Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille (754 N. 27th St.) has opened a second location, Daddy’s on Blue Mound, 6108 W. Bluemound Road. The new spot is in a former George Webb’s and offers comfort food. The breakfast menu features egg dishes, pancakes, waffles, breakfast sandwiches and fried catfish. They’ve also got a lunch menu.

× Expand Photo credit: Tyler Nelson Chef Adam Pawlak of Egg & Flour Pasta Bar at the Crossroads Collective on the East Side

It’s been a good year for Adam Pawlak, chef and owner of Egg & Flour Pasta Bar. In addition to appearing on the popular Hell’s Kitchen cooking competition, he opened a new Egg & Flour Pasta Bar location inside the Metcalfe’s Market, 6700 W. State St., in Wauwatosa. The fast casual eatery offers house-made and specialty pastas. There is also a small dining area and an outdoor patio for dine-in. Beer, wine and soda is also available. The Wauwatosa spot marks Pawlak’s third Egg & Flour Pasta Bar location in the Milwaukee area.

The Bartolotta Restaurant’s Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993 (7616 W. State St, Wauwatosa) kicked off their un yiaggio in Italia (Tour of Italy) series March 18. Conceived by two-time James Beard Award-winning chef Paul Bartolotta and executive chef Juan Urbieta, the “tasting tour” starts in Italy’s Lombardia (Milano) region. Menu highlights include casonsèi alla bergamasca, a savory and sweet beef-filled ravioli. The tour moves to Marche (Ancona) beginning on April 8 and stars vincisgrassi, a Marche pasta dish, or baccala all'anconetana, a Mediterranean-style cod baked with tomatoes, potatoes, olives, anchovy, white wine and a dash of vinegar. On April 29, the tour wraps up in Lazio (Roma) and features Italian favorites such as carciofi alla giudia, crisp artichokes deep-fried in olive oil.

Meanwhile in Bay View, there are a couple of moves happening along Soutn KK. Honeypie is settling into a new space (2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) in a remodeled building that formerly housed the Alchemist Theater. As of mid-March, Honeypie was offering a “Honeypie by Day” menu out of their sister café at Palomino until the new space officially opens. Belli’s Bistro & Spirits states on its website that they will move into Honeypie’s old place (2643 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) In Belli’s former space on KK & Rusk, signage in the windows advertise that Blackwood Brothers restaurant and social club will be “feeding the neighborhood soon.”

Further south, in Cudahy, the historic Queen Anne style building that housed Samano’s Mexican restaurant since the late ‘60s was up for sale but is now off the market. As of late March, it was still a mystery as to what will open there. Most of the windows on the first floor restaurant level are shrouded with white paper, and city property records still list Felicia Samano’s Iron Shepherd, LLC group as the owners. Speaking of Samano’s, former co-owner Wendy Helgeson launched a new restaurant, CHILInn (5152 S. Packard Ave.) featuring Mexican fare such as spinach or picante pork enchiladas, shrimp salad and Mexican beer soup.

Restaurant Week in Lake Geneva, Wis., takes place April 24-May 2. During the nine days of deliciousness, the event will let diners vote for local charities they’d like to see receive cash awards totaling $9,000. More than 20 participating restaurants are participating, including Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar, Crafted Pizza & Tap, Harpoon Willie’s, Next Door Pub, Pier 290, Sopra and Waterfront Restaurant. Outdoor seating and take-out options are available.

Polonez, the last known Polish restaurant in the Milwaukee area, is still open, despite rumors that it had closed. The building and business are listed for sale, but according to posts on the restaurant’s Facebook page made by Peter Burzynski, son of owners George and Aleksandra, they “will keep the doors open until sold.” George and Aleksandra are looking to retire.

Closures

Stone Creek Coffee will permanently close its Whitefish Bay location after business hours April 18.