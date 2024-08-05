Outdoor Dining Guide August 2024

Photo by Andry5 - Getty Images
Shepherd Express August 2024 Outdoor Dining Guide
Photo courtesy of Barnacle Bud's
Barnacle Bud's patio
Barnacle Bud’s
- 1955 S. Hilbert St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 481-9974
- barnaclebuds.com
Milwaukee’s iconic Best Kept Secret is not so secret any longer. Tucked away on the Kinnickinnic River, it offers a reprieve from the city with its casual atmosphere and fare. Barnacle Bud’s offers everything from seafood to bar food, from Pirate Punch to Dumpster Punch.
Photo courtesy Boone & Crockett
Boone and Crockett patio
Boone & Crockett
- 818 S. Water St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 212-8115
- boonemilwaukee.com
There’s a reason Boone & Crockett has won BEST PATIO more than once! There’s always a good time to be had when you’re sitting on the river. Amazing drinks, food trucks, live music, great company, just to name a few. Find us under the lights of the Hoan!
Photo courtesy Botanas Restaurant
Botanas patio
Botanas Restaurant
- 816 S. Fifth St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 672-3755
- botanasrestaurant.com
In the summer, sip margaritas and munch on chips and guacamole on Botana’s open-air patio. It’s spacious enough for large groups and also perfect for a table of two. If the outdoor seating is full, request a table under the covered patio to still take advantage of a summer evening. Both options are a great way to enjoy this casual cantina that offers authentic Mexican dishes.
Photo courtesy of Café at the Plaza
Café at the Plaza
Café at the Plaza
- 1007 N. Cass St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 276-2101
- plazahotelmilwaukee.com/eat
The Café at the Plaza courtyard is Milwaukee's most unique patio. Nestled in the heart of downtown, ivy-covered walls and the city's best brunch make this spot a can't-miss hidden gem.
Photo courtesy Café Corazon
Café Corazon
Café Corazón
- Multiple locations in Bay View, Riverwest & Brown Deer
- corazonmilwaukee.com
The Riverwest location along the Beerline Trail complements the restaurant's bright, fresh Mexican-inspired food. In Bay View, you'll find a quiet, artsy patio tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Kinnickinnic. The Brown Deer location hosts the largest Corazon patio with seating for 60. It too is off the Oak Leaf Trail and will feature its own outdoor bar.
Photo courtesy Café Manna
Café Manna patio
Café Manna
- 3815 N. Brookfield Rd.
- Brookfield
- (262) 790-2340
- cafemanna.com
Enjoy the summer season at this neighborhood gem located off of Capitol Drive. Sit, socialize and indulge in Manna's craft cocktails and exciting vegetarian/vegan summer cuisine.
Photo courtesy Camino
Camino patio
Camino
- 434 S. Second St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 763-0232
- caminomke.com
Tucked away in a narrow alley, you’ll find a lush green landscape at Camino in Walker’s Point. It’s truly a hidden gem amongst downtown patios. Summer is short—come imbibe and get down with some killer bar food in this outdoor oasis while you can. Kitchen open late.
Photo courtesy Five O'Clock Steakhouse
Five O'Clock Steakhouse patio
Five O’Clock Steakhouse
- 2416 W. State St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 342-3553
- fiveoclocksteakhouse.com
Relax and enjoy your supper club experience on their intimate patio lined with beautiful flowers and firepit. Five O’Clock Steakhouse specializes in serving award winning steaks and seafood paired with a notable wine list, classic cocktails, and outstanding personalized service.
Photo courtesy Golden Mast
Golden Mast patio
Golden Mast
- W349 N5293 Lacy’s Lane
- Okauchee
- (262) 567-7047
- weissgerbergroup.com
The Golden Mast is a family-run restaurant and special events venue that offers delicious steaks, seafood, and traditional German specialties in a truly unique setting. Its gorgeous views of Lake Okauchee and warm European atmosphere make it a Lake Country favorite. Classic fine dining, lakeside lounge patio, casual menu, banquets and weddings, marina and boat launch, Bay Runner pontoon.
Photo courtesy Il Cervo
Il Cervo patio
Il Cervo
- 420 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee
- (414) 279-6660
- ilcervorestaurant.com
Enjoy their rooftop patio above the city skyline and the Fiserv Forum. Sip a Negroni or enjoy weekend brunch, serving modern Italian food, wine, and cocktails seven days a week.
Photo courtesy Lost Valley Cider Co.
Lost Valley Cider Co.
Lost Valley Cider Co.
- 408 W. Florida St.
- Milwaukee
- lostvalley.com
Lost Valley Cider Bar serves up the largest selection of ciders from near and far. Featuring over 50 different ciders to choose from plus cider slushies, spirits and craft beer. All of Lost Valley is dog friendly, both inside and on the large outdoor patio.
Photo courtesy Motor Bar & Restaurant
Motor patio
MOTOR Bar & Restaurant
- 401 W. Canal St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 287-2778
- motorrestaurant.com
Mil-town’s best patio is found at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant on the campus of the Harley-Davidson Museum! The waterfront vibes and lawn games pair perfectly with scratch cooking and handcrafted cocktails. Let them provide your ideal setting to kick back and make memories all season long.
Photo courtesy Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
Mulligans patio
Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
- 8933 S. 27th St.
- Franklin
- (414) 304-0300
- mulliganson27th.com
Enjoy lunch or dinner on their beautiful, spacious smoke-free patio that is perfect for private parties and large groups. You can also catch live music with Ian Gould each first Tuesday of the month, starting in July (weather permitting).
Photo courtesy On Tap’s Pabst Brewery Beer Garden
On Tap’s Pabst Brewery Beer Garden
On Tap’s Pabst Brewery Beer Garden
- 1203 N. 10th St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 810-3351
- ontapmilwaukee.com
Discover On Tap's Pabst Brewery Beer Garden, nestled within the historic Pabst Blue Ribbon Brewery in downtown Milwaukee and open for the summer. Unwind with live music, favorite brews, and delicious bites amidst ample shaded tables and cozy seating. It's the perfect setting to savor summer moments in a vibrant atmosphere.
Photo courtesy Roundhouse Beer Garden
Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina
Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina
- 1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 395-4909
- roundhousemke.com
An updated venue serving all those drawn to this freshwater coastline. Serving up snacks, drinks and sundries, it's your one-stop shop before setting sail. Not heading out on the water? Food and drinks purchased at Roundhouse Beer Garden can be enjoyed on the comfortable park-like lawn surrounding our building. Drinking at Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina supports future Milwaukee County Parks projects.
Photo courtesy of Sala
Sala patio
SALA
- 2613 E Hampshire St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 964-2611
- saladining.com
SALA, on a quiet street off Downer, where the patio offers a relaxing European atmosphere. You will find it perfect for a morning coffee and fresh pastry, a midday panini or a delicious evening dinner with a bottle of wine or a cocktail under the umbrellas. You may feel like you're enjoying an evening in Palermo or Rome.
Photo courtesy The Stella Hotel & Ballroom
The Stella Hotel & Ballroom
The Stella Hotel & Ballroom
- 5706 8th Avenue
- Kenosha
- (262) 842-2000
- stellahotel.com
Experience charming outdoor dining at The Stella Hotel & Ballroom. The 1844 Table & Mash offers a vintage supper-club experience with fresh local dishes on its porch. For panoramic rooftop views of downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan, visit Crow's Nest Rooftop Bar for craft cocktails and a tapas menu.
Photo courtesy Von Trier
Von Trier patio
Von Trier
- 2235 N. Farwell Ave.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 272-1775
- vontriers.com
A taste of Germany is closer than you think. Spend hot summer nights on their award-winning Biergarten, located right in Milwaukee’s East Side, cooling off with their award-winning import beer selection. Not to mention they serve killer food too.