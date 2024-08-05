Outdoor Dining Guide August 2024

× Expand Photo by Andry5 - Getty Images Shepherd Express August 2024 Outdoor Dining Guide

× Expand Photo courtesy of Barnacle Bud's Barnacle Bud's patio

Barnacle Bud’s

1955 S. Hilbert St.

Milwaukee

(414) 481-9974

barnaclebuds.com

Milwaukee’s iconic Best Kept Secret is not so secret any longer. Tucked away on the Kinnickinnic River, it offers a reprieve from the city with its casual atmosphere and fare. Barnacle Bud’s offers everything from seafood to bar food, from Pirate Punch to Dumpster Punch.

× Expand Photo courtesy Boone & Crockett Boone and Crockett patio

Boone & Crockett

818 S. Water St.

Milwaukee

(414) 212-8115

boonemilwaukee.com

There’s a reason Boone & Crockett has won BEST PATIO more than once! There’s always a good time to be had when you’re sitting on the river. Amazing drinks, food trucks, live music, great company, just to name a few. Find us under the lights of the Hoan!

× Expand Photo courtesy Botanas Restaurant Botanas patio

Botanas Restaurant

816 S. Fifth St.

Milwaukee

(414) 672-3755

botanasrestaurant.com

In the summer, sip margaritas and munch on chips and guacamole on Botana’s open-air patio. It’s spacious enough for large groups and also perfect for a table of two. If the outdoor seating is full, request a table under the covered patio to still take advantage of a summer evening. Both options are a great way to enjoy this casual cantina that offers authentic Mexican dishes.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Café at the Plaza Café at the Plaza

Café at the Plaza

1007 N. Cass St.

Milwaukee

(414) 276-2101

plazahotelmilwaukee.com/eat

The Café at the Plaza courtyard is Milwaukee's most unique patio. Nestled in the heart of downtown, ivy-covered walls and the city's best brunch make this spot a can't-miss hidden gem.

× Expand Photo courtesy Café Corazon Café Corazon

Café Corazón

Multiple locations in Bay View, Riverwest & Brown Deer

corazonmilwaukee.com

The Riverwest location along the Beerline Trail complements the restaurant's bright, fresh Mexican-inspired food. In Bay View, you'll find a quiet, artsy patio tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Kinnickinnic. The Brown Deer location hosts the largest Corazon patio with seating for 60. It too is off the Oak Leaf Trail and will feature its own outdoor bar.

× Expand Photo courtesy Café Manna Café Manna patio

Café Manna

3815 N. Brookfield Rd.

Brookfield

(262) 790-2340

cafemanna.com

Enjoy the summer season at this neighborhood gem located off of Capitol Drive. Sit, socialize and indulge in Manna's craft cocktails and exciting vegetarian/vegan summer cuisine.

× Expand Photo courtesy Camino Camino patio

Camino

434 S. Second St.

Milwaukee

(414) 763-0232

caminomke.com

Tucked away in a narrow alley, you’ll find a lush green landscape at Camino in Walker’s Point. It’s truly a hidden gem amongst downtown patios. Summer is short—come imbibe and get down with some killer bar food in this outdoor oasis while you can. Kitchen open late.

× Expand Photo courtesy Five O'Clock Steakhouse Five O'Clock Steakhouse patio

Five O’Clock Steakhouse

2416 W. State St.

Milwaukee

(414) 342-3553

fiveoclocksteakhouse.com

Relax and enjoy your supper club experience on their intimate patio lined with beautiful flowers and firepit. Five O’Clock Steakhouse specializes in serving award winning steaks and seafood paired with a notable wine list, classic cocktails, and outstanding personalized service.

× Expand Photo courtesy Golden Mast Golden Mast patio

Golden Mast

W349 N5293 Lacy’s Lane

Okauchee

(262) 567-7047

weissgerbergroup.com

The Golden Mast is a family-run restaurant and special events venue that offers delicious steaks, seafood, and traditional German specialties in a truly unique setting. Its gorgeous views of Lake Okauchee and warm European atmosphere make it a Lake Country favorite. Classic fine dining, lakeside lounge patio, casual menu, banquets and weddings, marina and boat launch, Bay Runner pontoon.

× Expand Photo courtesy Il Cervo Il Cervo patio

Il Cervo

420 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee

(414) 279-6660

ilcervorestaurant.com

Enjoy their rooftop patio above the city skyline and the Fiserv Forum. Sip a Negroni or enjoy weekend brunch, serving modern Italian food, wine, and cocktails seven days a week.

× Expand Photo courtesy Lost Valley Cider Co. Lost Valley Cider Co.

Lost Valley Cider Co.

408 W. Florida St.

Milwaukee

lostvalley.com

Lost Valley Cider Bar serves up the largest selection of ciders from near and far. Featuring over 50 different ciders to choose from plus cider slushies, spirits and craft beer. All of Lost Valley is dog friendly, both inside and on the large outdoor patio.

× Expand Photo courtesy Motor Bar & Restaurant Motor patio

MOTOR Bar & Restaurant

401 W. Canal St.

Milwaukee

(414) 287-2778

motorrestaurant.com

Mil-town’s best patio is found at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant on the campus of the Harley-Davidson Museum! The waterfront vibes and lawn games pair perfectly with scratch cooking and handcrafted cocktails. Let them provide your ideal setting to kick back and make memories all season long.

× Expand Photo courtesy Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill Mulligans patio

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

8933 S. 27th St.

Franklin

(414) 304-0300

mulliganson27th.com

Enjoy lunch or dinner on their beautiful, spacious smoke-free patio that is perfect for private parties and large groups. You can also catch live music with Ian Gould each first Tuesday of the month, starting in July (weather permitting).

× Expand Photo courtesy On Tap’s Pabst Brewery Beer Garden On Tap’s Pabst Brewery Beer Garden

On Tap’s Pabst Brewery Beer Garden

1203 N. 10th St.

Milwaukee

(414) 810-3351

ontapmilwaukee.com

Discover On Tap's Pabst Brewery Beer Garden, nestled within the historic Pabst Blue Ribbon Brewery in downtown Milwaukee and open for the summer. Unwind with live music, favorite brews, and delicious bites amidst ample shaded tables and cozy seating. It's the perfect setting to savor summer moments in a vibrant atmosphere.

× Expand Photo courtesy Roundhouse Beer Garden Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina

Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina

1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.

Milwaukee

(414) 395-4909

roundhousemke.com

An updated venue serving all those drawn to this freshwater coastline. Serving up snacks, drinks and sundries, it's your one-stop shop before setting sail. Not heading out on the water? Food and drinks purchased at Roundhouse Beer Garden can be enjoyed on the comfortable park-like lawn surrounding our building. Drinking at Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina supports future Milwaukee County Parks projects.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sala Sala patio

SALA

2613 E Hampshire St.

Milwaukee

(414) 964-2611

saladining.com

SALA, on a quiet street off Downer, where the patio offers a relaxing European atmosphere. You will find it perfect for a morning coffee and fresh pastry, a midday panini or a delicious evening dinner with a bottle of wine or a cocktail under the umbrellas. You may feel like you're enjoying an evening in Palermo or Rome.

× Expand Photo courtesy The Stella Hotel & Ballroom The Stella Hotel & Ballroom

The Stella Hotel & Ballroom

5706 8th Avenue

Kenosha

(262) 842-2000

stellahotel.com

Experience charming outdoor dining at The Stella Hotel & Ballroom. The 1844 Table & Mash offers a vintage supper-club experience with fresh local dishes on its porch. For panoramic rooftop views of downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan, visit Crow's Nest Rooftop Bar for craft cocktails and a tapas menu.

× Expand Photo courtesy Von Trier Von Trier patio

Von Trier

2235 N. Farwell Ave.

Milwaukee

(414) 272-1775

vontriers.com

A taste of Germany is closer than you think. Spend hot summer nights on their award-winning Biergarten, located right in Milwaukee’s East Side, cooling off with their award-winning import beer selection. Not to mention they serve killer food too.