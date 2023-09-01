August Restaurant News

× Expand Photo: Rock & Brews: rockandbrews.com Rock & Brews: Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons Rock & Brews: Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons

Rock & Brews, a rock ‘n’ roll themed restaurant co-founded by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, opened at Potawatomi Casino Hotel, 1721 W. Canal St. The 6,000 square foot restaurant seats up to 200 guests and has a stage for live entertainment. The kitchen, led by Executive Chef Ben Jones, crafts entrées such as the Rock’n Hot Chick Wings, Alice Cooper Poison Burger and Demon Chicken Sandwich (an homage to Gene Simmons). The bar features 48 domestic and imported beers on tap.

Upstart Kitchen (4323 W. Fond du Lac Ave.) food business incubator will expand to a second location due to demand for shared kitchen space. The second location is planned at nearby Parklawn Assembly of God church, 3725 N. Sherman Blvd.

× Expand Photo: Tavolino - tavolinomke.com Tavolino Tavolino

Tavolino reopened Aug. 28 at 2315 N. Murray Ave. The restaurant had to close in June after a fire destroyed the kitchen at neighboring Kawa Ramen & Sushi. Tavolino and Izzy Hops Swig & Nosh, which share the same building as Kawa, endured smoke damage. Izzy Hops Swig & Nosh also reopened in August.

Paloma Taco & Tequila (5419 W. North Ave.) plans to open a second location in the Bay View neighborhood, 2154 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The menu features several taco styles, burritos, enchiladas and tostadas, along with a full bar.

Twisted Plants owners Arielle and Brandon Hawthorne will launch a new concept, Plant Vibes, at Sherman Phoenix entrepreneurial hub, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. Plant Vibes’ vegan menu will offer plant-based burgers and healthy bowls with vegetables and plant-based meats. It will take over the space left vacant by Funky Fresh Spring Rolls after owner TrueMan McGee closed that location to focus on wholesale operations.

Twisted Plants currently has two establishments in Cudahy and on the East Side, with a third location to open this fall in West Allis. Their food trucks regularly appear at area events.

× Expand Photo: Maya Ophelia's - Instagram Maya Ophelia's Maya Ophelia's

After closing in July 2020 during the pandemic, Maya Ophelia’s popular vegan food truck is back at The Mothership (2301 S. Logan Ave.) from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Guests can enjoy vegan versions of Filipino and Latin-inspired cuisines.

Heirloom MKE, offering scratch-made, farm-to-table craft sandwiches, appetizers and entrees, opened at 2378 S. Howell Ave., in the former Lazy Susan space. The restaurant’s Facebook page states that the first lunch service will be available on Saturday, Sept. 2 and is first come, first served; no reservations. Reservations are “highly recommended” for dinner service.

Labor Day travelers and fall leaf peepers heading toward Sheboygan can enjoy Roman style pizza at Harry’s Pizza e Vino Restaurant and Wine Bar (111 E. Rhine St., Elkhart Lake). The restaurant, which opened Aug. 22, specializes in Roman-style pizza that has a crunchy yet airy crust made with dough that is high in hydration and fermented for up to 96 hours.

Sweetgreen, a fast-casual chain serving fresh salads, warm bowls and sides, opened a second Wisconsin location in Brookfield at 20330 W. Lord St., Ste. G117. Sweetgreen debuted in Wisconsin in July with a location at 300 E. Buffalo St.

× Expand The Spicy Taco logo

The Spicy Taco fusion restaurant opened at 10535 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis. The restaurant launched as a food truck last year before opening a brick-and-mortar location.

This and That

The Cheel (105 S. Main St., Thiensville) Himalayan restaurant is preparing for reopening after a fire destroyed their historic building in 2020. They’re seeking team members to fill front and back house positions. For more information, visit link.edgepilot.com/s/ef6dc925/K5Q8nOF4O0GWvjSPw84sxQ?u=https://www.thecheel.com/careers

The Bridgewater Modern Grill (2011 S First St., Milwaukee) has added the “Rise & Dine” brunch menu, available seven days a week. Guests can enjoy avocado toast, chicken and waffles, breakfast patty melt, crab cake benedict, or peppercorn seared tuna salad and tempura green beans. The Bridgewater Modern Grill also completed the installation of eight boat docks to their 245-foot riverfront patio so the restaurant can be accessible via boat.

All Bartolotta Restaurants will be closed Sept. 4 to observe Labor Day. In addition, Bacchus–A Bartolotta Restaurant, will host a pairing dinner with Booker Vineyard on Sept. 27. Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993 Executive Chef Juan Urbieta will do a cooking demonstration and sampling at Fiesta Italiana Sept. 8-10. For more information on featured menus, hours and events, visit bartolottas.com.

The third annual Southside Dining Week returns Sept. 30 through Oct. 7. Participating restaurants, each of which will serve a signature dish for $15 or less, include Orenda Café, AsianRican Foods, MobCraft Beer, Crafty Cow, Gold Rush Chicken, Modern Maki, Steny’s Tavern, Transfer Pizzeria, Tsunami and Zócalo Food Truck Park vendors.

× Expand Photo: Lou Manati's - loumanatis.com Lou Manati's Brookfield Lou Manati's Brookfield

Lou Malnati’s has launched the value-driven Family Dinner Deals bundles for busy families. The bundles will be available as of Aug. 28 and includes a choice of one large deep dish cheese pizza or one extra-large thin crust cheese pizza, choice of one side, a dessert, and the Deep Dish Dialogue card game designed to spark meaningful conversations around the dinner table.

Closures

Wholly Cow (637 Main St., Delafield) frozen custard and burger shop is closing Sept. 2. Owners Jim and Jan Stoffer, who opened the business in 1992, are retiring and looking to sell the business. Interested buyers can email whollycow@outlook.com for more information.

Walker’s Point area restaurant The Noble, 704 S. Second St., closed Aug. 7. No reason for the closure has been stated. The restaurant operated for 12 years.