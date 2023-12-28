December 2023 Restaurant News

× Expand Photo Via Biggby Coffee - Facebook Biggby Coffee

Biggby Coffee was chosen by Milwaukee County Parks as the new coffee vendor at the former Starbucks location at Red Arrow Park, 920 N. Water St. Biggby, a Michigan-based coffee chain serving coffee, hot chocolate, smoothies, grab-and-go sandwiches and bakery, has rapidly expanded into Wisconsin in recent years.

Milwaukee County Parks is temporarily selling hot cocoa and bottled beverages to skaters at Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park. Biggby could open in the space as early as spring 2024.

Las Cazuelas Chilaquiles & Taco Bar will open in early 2024 at the West Allis Towne Center, at Greenfield Avenue and South 70th Street. The restaurant will feature chilaquiles, a Mexican breakfast entrée with fried corn tortillas, along with a variety of different sauces.

Caravan Hospitality Group has opened two new eateries on Cathedral Square: Barrel Burrito Co. featuring traditional and creative burritos; and Experts Only Arepas Bar, themed around after-ski parties, with winter-themed cocktails, comfort pub-style foods and charcuterie. Both concepts are at 782 N. Jefferson St.

× Expand Photo Via Carbon Steak - Facebook Carbon Steak in Milwaukee Carbon Steak in Milwaukee

Carbon Steak, featuring Japanese wagyu beef, seafood and vegetarian dishes, opened at 725 N. Milwaukee St. The restaurant is owned by Balbir Singh, whose Volante Group hospitality business also owns Maharaja, 1550 N. Farwell Ave.

Buffalo Wild Wings Go opened a location on the street level of The East Sider apartment building, 2900 N. Oakland Ave. The “Go” concept is a takeout and delivery model of the national chicken wing chain, with a menu of traditional and boneless chicken wings, tenders, French fries, tater tots and cheese curds.

Taco Pros, an Illinois-based Mexican restaurant chain, plans to expand into Wisconsin in 2024.

This and That

× Expand Photo Via Michael's Family Restaurant - Facebook Salad at Michael's Family Restaurant Salad at Michael's Family Restaurant

Samuel Speaker and Lee Gonzalez, owners of Michael’s Family Restaurant (8417 W. Cleveland Ave., West Allis) have proposed a food truck park for a vacant lot near their restaurant.

Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant will offer two menus on New Year’s Eve: a three-course a la carte choice menu, available from 7 to 9 p.m., that includes a glass of Lanson Champagne. Guests can also upgrade to a six-course, chef-curated dinner with six wines from the Bacchus cellar. From 9 p.m. to midnight, dinner guests can stay for dancing and jazz music by Corynn & Company in the Bacchus Conservatory. For more information, visit bartolottas.com/bacchus/specials/new-years-eve-menu.

Also on New Year’s Eve, the Lowlands Group restaurants will feature specials such as Lobster and Wild Mushroom Mac at Café Hollander, or Short Rib Carbonnade at Café Benelux. New Year’s Day brunch specials on January 1 include the Bacon Egg & Brie Croissant at Centraal Grand Café & Tappery. To view the full menus for each location, visit lowlandsgroup.com.

Closures

Firefly (7754 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa), known for European cuisine, weddings and private parties, closed Dec. 23 after 20 years in business. Owners Vesna and Marija Madunic stated in a Dec. 5 social media post that “Although we had hoped to continue Firefly for decades to come, unfortunately, the landlord has alternate plans for the building and denied us the option for a renewed long-term lease.”

Ninja MKE (770 N. Milwaukee St.), a Japanese restaurant offering sushi and hibachi, has closed. The restaurant opened in February 2023 and operated for approximately 10 months. Ninja’s other locations in West Bend and Menomonee Falls remain open.

Engine Company No. 3 (217 W. National Ave.) will end restaurant service on Dec. 31 and transition to an events space.

Gyros West (1538 E Moreland Blvd., Waukesha), a Greek restaurant the served the Waukesha area for 33 years, has closed.

Schwefel’s Restaurant (N58 W39877 Hwy 16, Oconomowoc), known for German and American fare and seafood, will close Dec. 31 after 35 years in business. Owners Dan and Lori Schwefel plan to retire.