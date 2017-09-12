Street Eats' Last Huzzah of Summer: The Craft Brewery Edition

Street Eats, the Shepherd Express’ popular mobile food festival, closes its summer season with a last huzzah this Friday, Sept. 15. The event takes place from 4-8 p.m. in beautiful Catalano Square, located between Menomonee, Erie and Young streets in the Historic Third Ward. This time around, the fest takes the theme “Milwaukee Craft Brewery League Tap Takeover,” meaning attendees can enjoy beers from five acclaimed local breweries, along with a wide selection of food. As event coordinator Rachel Repetti states, “Milwaukee’s craft beer culture is surging. With the help of the Milwaukee Craft Brewery League, we are able to showcase some of the best brewers in the city, alongside our signature food truck event.”

Participating breweries are Broken Bat, serving their apricot pale ale Straight Ahead Chedd, and Corre Corre, a Mexican lager infused with lime; District 14, serving ChocoMatic LoveMachine, a dark chocolate ale, along with Happy Hippie Hwheat, an American wheat beer; MobCraft, pouring their coffee brown ale Bat$h!t Crazy, and Oddball, a Kölsch style ale; St. Francis Brewery, serving their German Weissbier “Lust,” along with Munich Dunkel; and Explorium Brewpub pouring their Oktoberfest and Cherry Chocolate Stout.

Make it a meal with food from an impressive array of local food vendors, including: ChillWaukee, Drift, Gypsy Soul, Hardwood Café, Ian’s Pizza, Jamaica Kitchen, Jericho’s BBQ, Marco Pollo, Pedro’s South American Food, Pig Tailz, Press (Belgian Liege Waffles), Punjabi Accent, Rich’s House of Cakes, Rolling Cones Food Truck, Shawarma House, Street-Za Pizza, Taqueria La Guacamaya, Tasty Café, The Fatty Patty, Tudo Sabor Brasil and Yellowbellies.

Everdry Waterproofing, Sherper’s and Wiener Winks will also be onsite for attendees’ shopping pleasure. Entertainment comes in the form of a 4-8 p.m. set from the J. Ryan Trio, a Milwaukee band specializing in soulful jazz standards and down-home blues. The group features Alissa Weber, who has received multiple nominations for Best Female Vocalist in the Shepherd ’s Best of Milwaukee contest. All tips for the band and bar will go to support Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative.

The event is free and open to the public, with food available for purchase with cash, and in some cases, credit card. Beer tickets can be purchased on the day of the event with one ticket good for one drink. Single tickets are $6 each or two tickets for $10.

To learn more about the Milwaukee Craft Brewery League Tap Takeover Street Eats, visit shepherdexpress.com/streeteatsseptember.